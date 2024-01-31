Patrick Mahomes Embraces 'Dad Bod' Amid Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Run

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback, is making headlines not for his uncanny ability to make game-winning passes, but for his embrace of the 'dad bod.' This comes after the Chiefs' triumph in the AFC Championship, which has secured their place in the Super Bowl for the second year running, and the fourth time in the past five seasons.

Mahomes and the 'Dad Bod'

Social media was set ablaze with screenshots showcasing Mahomes sans the typical chiseled physique of many NFL players. The reactions ranged from humor to admiration, with fans and followers comparing Mahomes to other athletes in the league. Mahomes himself took the commentary with good humor, acknowledging the 'dad bod' trend on X, a social media platform, and coining it as 'DadBodSZN.' He even went as far as to jovially question why the internet had to do him like that.

Comparison and Support

One viral response included a comparison with the physically imposing DK Metcalf. The comparison highlighted that despite not having a sculpted body, Mahomes is the one heading to the Super Bowl. ESPN analyst Matt Miller and The 33rd Team also chimed in, supporting Mahomes and referencing other successful NFL players like Eli Manning and Tom Brady who don't necessarily possess the stereotypical athletic build.

The Journey Ahead

Mahomes is set to lead the Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in the upcoming Super Bowl, which is a rematch of their encounter from four years ago. Despite the humorous focus on his physique, there's no doubt about Mahomes' ability to command the field. The 'dad bod' commentary merely adds another layer to the narrative of an exceptional player who continues to push the boundaries of what is expected in the NFL.