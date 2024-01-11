Patrick Clark Apologizes, Seeks Wrestling Comeback: The Road Ahead

Former WWE NXT star, Patrick Clark, better known as Velveteen Dream, recently surfaced in the spotlight, releasing an apology video for his past actions that led to his dismissal in 2021 amidst allegations of impropriety. The public reception to Clark’s apology was a mixed bag, with a section of fans finding it tone-deaf, while others perceived it as a stepping stone towards his redemption.

Reaching Out to Booker T

As a part of his journey back into the wrestling world, Clark reached out to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, seeking advice on his potential comeback. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T confirmed having a conversation with Clark, providing guidance, yet highlighting the uphill task of regaining trust and making a successful reentry into the wrestling business.

A Challenging Path to Redemption

Booker T, no stranger to overcoming personal hurdles, underscored the necessity for Clark to ‘earn’ his way back into the fraternity. He did not entirely rule out the possibility of Clark’s return to professional wrestling, albeit the path is fraught with challenges.

A Return Seems Unlikely

Notwithstanding Booker T’s open-mindedness, a comeback to a national stage or the WWE seems improbable at the current moment, given the severity of Clark’s past actions and the subsequent fallout. Clark’s future in wrestling may necessitate starting from the grassroots. It would require a significant shift in public sentiment for him to reclaim his previous glory or join a leading promotion like TNA.