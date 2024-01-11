en English
Patrick Clark Apologizes, Seeks Wrestling Comeback: The Road Ahead

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
Patrick Clark Apologizes, Seeks Wrestling Comeback: The Road Ahead

Former WWE NXT star, Patrick Clark, better known as Velveteen Dream, recently surfaced in the spotlight, releasing an apology video for his past actions that led to his dismissal in 2021 amidst allegations of impropriety. The public reception to Clark’s apology was a mixed bag, with a section of fans finding it tone-deaf, while others perceived it as a stepping stone towards his redemption.

Reaching Out to Booker T

As a part of his journey back into the wrestling world, Clark reached out to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, seeking advice on his potential comeback. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T confirmed having a conversation with Clark, providing guidance, yet highlighting the uphill task of regaining trust and making a successful reentry into the wrestling business.

A Challenging Path to Redemption

Booker T, no stranger to overcoming personal hurdles, underscored the necessity for Clark to ‘earn’ his way back into the fraternity. He did not entirely rule out the possibility of Clark’s return to professional wrestling, albeit the path is fraught with challenges.

A Return Seems Unlikely

Notwithstanding Booker T’s open-mindedness, a comeback to a national stage or the WWE seems improbable at the current moment, given the severity of Clark’s past actions and the subsequent fallout. Clark’s future in wrestling may necessitate starting from the grassroots. It would require a significant shift in public sentiment for him to reclaim his previous glory or join a leading promotion like TNA.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

