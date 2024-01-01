Patrick Cantlay Debunks Rumors, Affirms Commitment to PGA Tour

In an enlightening conversation with Golf Magazine, celebrated professional golfer Patrick Cantlay has dispelled rumors about his association with the contentious LIV Golf series. A potential rival to the PGA Tour, LIV Golf has been the epicenter of speculation and controversy within professional golfing circles. However, Cantlay, in his recent interaction, clarified that he has no intention of aligning with LIV Golf, affirming his commitment to continue his golfing journey on the esteemed PGA Tour.

Patrick Cantlay, who also held a significant position on the PGA Tour policy board in 2023, emphasized that his decision to stick with the PGA Tour is rooted in personal values and priorities. He revealed that he had received multiple offers from LIV Golf, both prior to and after his stint on the policy board. However, he declined these offers, including the most recent one presented to him during a meeting. This clearly highlights his determination to stay true to his professional decisions and the respect he holds for the PGA Tour.

Addressing the Rumor Mill

Reports making the rounds suggesting that Cantlay holds the reins of the PGA Tour were also put to rest by the golfer. He dismissed these claims as implausible, citing the structure of the board and the fact that major decisions necessitate a two-thirds majority. His clarifications bring into focus the professionalism and integrity with which the PGA Tour operates and debunk the baseless rumors that have been circulating.

Further in the interview, Cantlay also tackled speculation of a divide within the U.S. Ryder Cup team. He was quick to refute these speculations, expressing his passion for the event and emphasizing the team’s focus on unity and the collective goal of bringing the Cup home for the United States.