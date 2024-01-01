Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs’ Victory

In a blend of sports victory and private celebration, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes bid adieu to 2023 and welcomed 2024, following a significant win by Patrick’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs. The team triumphed with a 25-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, securing their AFC West division title.

Ring in the New Year with Victory

The New Year’s Eve celebration was shared with the world through the lens of Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram. The photographs encapsulated the couple’s joy at the turn of the year, Brittany shining in a sparkling black minidress, paired with a festive headband, and Patrick, the star quarterback, decked in a patterned shirt with a silver chain and a backwards baseball cap. Among the captured moments was a kiss from Patrick and a video of Brittany and friends on a turntable, all embodying the spirit of the festivities.

A Steadfast Support

Since Patrick was drafted into the NFL in 2017, Brittany has been a constant in the stands at her husband’s games. The couple, parents to Sterling Skye, 2, and Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon, 13 months, married in March 2022. Patrick has often acknowledged Brittany’s unwavering support of his career, a sentiment that resonates in the photographs from the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Challenges of the Season

The joyous festivities followed a challenging Christmas period for Patrick, who expressed his disappointment at missing out on Christmas Day celebrations with his family due to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite this, the quarterback looked forward to spending time with his family, underlining the importance of being present and cherishing these moments. With the AFC West division title under their belt, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick, now look toward the greater challenge – vying for the Super Bowl title.