en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs’ Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:23 pm EST
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs’ Victory

In a blend of sports victory and private celebration, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes bid adieu to 2023 and welcomed 2024, following a significant win by Patrick’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs. The team triumphed with a 25-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, securing their AFC West division title.

Ring in the New Year with Victory

The New Year’s Eve celebration was shared with the world through the lens of Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram. The photographs encapsulated the couple’s joy at the turn of the year, Brittany shining in a sparkling black minidress, paired with a festive headband, and Patrick, the star quarterback, decked in a patterned shirt with a silver chain and a backwards baseball cap. Among the captured moments was a kiss from Patrick and a video of Brittany and friends on a turntable, all embodying the spirit of the festivities.

A Steadfast Support

Since Patrick was drafted into the NFL in 2017, Brittany has been a constant in the stands at her husband’s games. The couple, parents to Sterling Skye, 2, and Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon, 13 months, married in March 2022. Patrick has often acknowledged Brittany’s unwavering support of his career, a sentiment that resonates in the photographs from the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Challenges of the Season

The joyous festivities followed a challenging Christmas period for Patrick, who expressed his disappointment at missing out on Christmas Day celebrations with his family due to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite this, the quarterback looked forward to spending time with his family, underlining the importance of being present and cherishing these moments. With the AFC West division title under their belt, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick, now look toward the greater challenge – vying for the Super Bowl title.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024

By Salman Khan

A New Era in Women's Sports: The Inaugural Game of the Professional Women's Hockey League

By Salman Khan

Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged Over Wife's Tragic Death

By Salman Khan

2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Landscape

By Salman Khan

Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Again ...
@Football · 6 mins
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Again ...
heart comment 0
Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events

By Salman Khan

Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events
New Year’s Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown

By Salman Khan

New Year's Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown
Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football

By Salman Khan

Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football
New Year’s Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances

By Salman Khan

New Year's Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances
Latest Headlines
World News
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
15 seconds
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
54 seconds
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis
2 mins
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
2 mins
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
2 mins
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
2 mins
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
2 mins
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024
2 mins
Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024
Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer
2 mins
Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
15 seconds
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
54 seconds
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
20 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
20 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app