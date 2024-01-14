en English
Sports

Pat Suemnick: The Unforeseen Hero of College Basketball

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:10 am EST
Pat Suemnick: The Unforeseen Hero of College Basketball

From Wisconsin’s Green Bay, Pat Suemnick has been making waves in the college basketball scene with his exceptional performances. A senior basketball player for the Mountaineers, Suemnick has become an indispensable part of the team, earning him the title, “doctor of dunk.” His recent triumph came from an upset victory over No. 25 Texas, scoring a personal best of 16 points, leading to a 76-73 win. Suemnick has also shown significant play in previous games, such as the one against Ohio State, and even in a loss against Houston, he managed to score 12 points.

A Remarkable Growth Spurt

Standing tall at 6-8, Suemnick’s height advantage was an unexpected twist, given his parents’ stature. With a dash of humor, he credits his growth spurt to a diet of strawberry milk and dinosaur chicken nuggets. Before his basketball journey, Suemnick had his eyes set on a future in college baseball, boasting a fastball in the 90s. However, his lack of a change-up had him reconsider his aspirations and focus on basketball instead.

Breaking Records and Setting Bars High

In the game against Texas, Suemnick showcased his aggressive playstyle, scoring a reverse dunk, securing follow-up points, and a turnaround jumper. He managed to make 5 out of 7 shots from the floor. Despite struggling at the foul line, Suemnick made up for it with six rebounds and an assist.

Inspiring Team with Physical Play

Suemnick’s physical playstyle has not only helped the team on the court but also inspired them. His performances have been recognized by Texas head coach Rodney Terry. After his latest performance, Suemnick has embraced his nickname ‘Big Pat’ or ‘big fella’.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

