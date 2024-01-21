Pat Patterson's Legacy in WWE and Comparison to Producer Michael Hayes

In an era marked by seismic shifts in wrestling entertainment, two names continue to resonate - Pat Patterson, the late pioneer of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and Michael Hayes, the current WWE producer. Their shared passion for the business and attention to detail was recently underscored by Gerald Brisco during a discussion on "Under The Ring". Brisco, a seasoned wrestling producer himself, compared Hayes to Patterson, drawing parallels between their work ethics and contributions to the industry.

Pat Patterson: Pillar of WWE

Pat Patterson, who breathed his last in 2020 at the age of 79, was a cornerstone of WWE. Known for his close association with Vince McMahon and other producers, Patterson's influence in the company was profound. He was a torchbearer, leading from the front and setting the gold standard for wrestling entertainment. Patterson's commitment to the industry was legendary, learning from wrestling greats such as Verne Gagne and Eddie Graham. He was renowned for being WWE's first Intercontinental Champion and the creator of the Royal Rumble match. Until his last breath, Patterson remained active in the company, leaving an indelible legacy that continues to shape the industry.

Michael Hayes: The New Torchbearer

In the wake of Patterson's departure, Hayes has emerged as a key player in WWE. His journey began in the late 1990s when he stepped into the shoes of a producer. Hayes, known for his role in bringing the Hardy brothers into WWE, had a successful in-ring career as part of the Fabulous Freebirds. He later transitioned into commentary before moving into production and writing. His progression mirrors Patterson's trajectory, both men evolving from in-ring performers to behind-the-scenes powerhouses.

The Shared Vision of Patterson and Hayes

The comparison between Patterson and Hayes is not just based on their roles within WWE, but more importantly, their shared vision. Both men have been instrumental in shaping WWE's creative direction, with a keen attention to detail and a steadfast commitment to the company. Brisco commended Hayes for his passion for the business, reminiscent of Patterson's approach. The legacy Patterson left continues to guide the industry, and Hayes, with his dedication and passion, seems poised to further this legacy.