Pat Cummins Recalls Australia's WorldCup Triumph at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead of GT Clash

On a memorable return to the Narendra Modi Stadium, Pat Cummins, the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, reminisced about leading Australia to victory in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against India. The Australian team, under Cummins' leadership, ended India's remarkable 10-match winning streak in the tournament, clinching their sixth World Cup title with a comprehensive six-wicket win.

Memorable Return

Cummins, ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad's match against the Gujarat Titans, was queried about his previous outing at the venue. Reflecting on Australia's triumph, he shared, "Wonderful memories here; it was a packed stadium the last time we were here. Hopefully, much of the same." The victory was notably significant as Cummins had vowed to "silence" the Indian crowd, a promise he fulfilled with a commanding performance.

Commanding Performance

Australia's bowling attack, led by Cummins, was instrumental in bowling India out for 240 runs. Travis Head, also part of the current SRH lineup, played a pivotal role in the chase, scoring 137 runs. This victory not only showcased Australia's dominance but also ended India's unbeaten run in the tournament, making it a particularly sweet victory for the Australian side.

SRH's Current Campaign

Despite a narrow loss in their IPL 2024 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad has shown resilience. Earlier this week, they set the record for the highest total in a single IPL innings, scoring 277/3 against the Mumbai Indians and winning by 31 runs. As they face Gujarat Titans, the team aims to continue this momentum, inspired by their captain's historic performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The return of Pat Cummins to the Narendra Modi Stadium not only evokes memories of Australia's World Cup triumph but also sets the stage for an exciting clash in the IPL 2024. As SRH looks to build on their recent success, Cummins' leadership and experience will be key factors in their campaign.