en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Test Cricket in 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:08 pm EST
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Test Cricket in 2023

In a year marked by exceptional cricket, two Australian athletes have risen to the top, consistently retaining their spots on a prestigious annual team selection. Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja, recognized for their commanding performances on the pitch, have been deemed automatic choices for the team of the year, underlining their critical roles within the Australian Test cricket team. Their presence in the lineup is a testament to their skill, determination, and contributions to the sport over the past year.

Cummins and Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket

Pat Cummins, the man who led Australia to a thrilling 79-run victory over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, showcased his prowess by taking his second 10-wicket haul in Tests. The Boxing Day Test saw him earning the Johnny Mullagh Medal as the player of the match. Cummins finished with match figures of 10-97, becoming the 10th Australian to surpass 250 Test wickets and rounding off a fantastic year as captain. His performance, marked by crucial breakthroughs, was instrumental in Australia retaining the Benaud-Qadir trophy.

Usman Khawaja, the skipper who led Australia to victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, was another standout. Khawaja amassed 1,210 runs with an average of 52.60 in 2023, demonstrating his exceptional capabilities in the longest format of the game. His leadership played a significant role in Australia’s successful year, which saw them clinching both the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup.

Other Standout Performances

Joining Cummins and Khawaja in the lineup are fellow Australian cricketer Travis Head, England’s Joe Root, and Stuart Broad. These athletes also earned their spots through remarkable play, further highlighting the caliber of talent in international cricket. Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, and Travis Head were among the top run-getters in Test cricket in 2023, contributing significantly to their respective national teams.

This selection underscores the importance of these athletes to their respective national teams and celebrates their achievements over the past year in the sport of cricket. As we look ahead to 2024, we can expect more captivating performances from these exceptional players, whose talent and tenacity continue to elevate the game of cricket.

0
Australia Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Southern Queensland Reels Under Severe Weather: A Wake-Up Call for Emergency Systems

By Geeta Pillai

Motorcyclist Fights for Life after Head-On Collision in Sydney

By Geeta Pillai

Violent Altercation in Entertainment District Prompts Increased Police Vigilance

By Geeta Pillai

Duo in NSW Charged Over Police Chases with Child in Car: A Tale of Reckless Endangerment

By Geeta Pillai

Fatal Collision South of Perth Raises Concerns Over Road Safety ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
Fatal Collision South of Perth Raises Concerns Over Road Safety ...
heart comment 0
Debunked: Claim of Opportunistic Vaccination Under Sedation in Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Debunked: Claim of Opportunistic Vaccination Under Sedation in Australia
A Merry-go-round of Endorsements: Who Will Succeed Warner as Australia’s Opener?

By Salman Khan

A Merry-go-round of Endorsements: Who Will Succeed Warner as Australia's Opener?
Prestigious Suburb Property Sets New Record with $40 Million Sale

By Geeta Pillai

Prestigious Suburb Property Sets New Record with $40 Million Sale
The Unintended Controversy: Calombaris’s ‘Halo’ and the Backlash

By Geeta Pillai

The Unintended Controversy: Calombaris's 'Halo' and the Backlash
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Politicians' New Year Messages: A Beacon of Hope for 2024
18 seconds
UK Politicians' New Year Messages: A Beacon of Hope for 2024
A Tale of Two Sisters: The Impact of Early Intervention in Spinal Muscular Atrophy
43 seconds
A Tale of Two Sisters: The Impact of Early Intervention in Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Bajrang Punia Urges Resumption of Wrestling Activities Ahead of Paris Olympics
1 min
Bajrang Punia Urges Resumption of Wrestling Activities Ahead of Paris Olympics
Tia Mowry's Revelation: Embracing Solitude and Self-Care
2 mins
Tia Mowry's Revelation: Embracing Solitude and Self-Care
LeBron James' Illness Casts Uncertainty Over Lakers-Timberwolves Game
3 mins
LeBron James' Illness Casts Uncertainty Over Lakers-Timberwolves Game
Packers Face Defensive Challenges as Eric Stokes Moves to Injured Reserve
3 mins
Packers Face Defensive Challenges as Eric Stokes Moves to Injured Reserve
Calum Wyatt: A Father's Brave Battle Against Metastatic Melanoma
3 mins
Calum Wyatt: A Father's Brave Battle Against Metastatic Melanoma
Mask Mandate Reinstated in LA County Amid Rising COVID-19 Metrics
3 mins
Mask Mandate Reinstated in LA County Amid Rising COVID-19 Metrics
China's Unexpected Military Reshuffle: A Deeper Look
4 mins
China's Unexpected Military Reshuffle: A Deeper Look
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
36 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app