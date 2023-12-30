Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Test Cricket in 2023

In a year marked by exceptional cricket, two Australian athletes have risen to the top, consistently retaining their spots on a prestigious annual team selection. Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja, recognized for their commanding performances on the pitch, have been deemed automatic choices for the team of the year, underlining their critical roles within the Australian Test cricket team. Their presence in the lineup is a testament to their skill, determination, and contributions to the sport over the past year.

Cummins and Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket

Pat Cummins, the man who led Australia to a thrilling 79-run victory over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, showcased his prowess by taking his second 10-wicket haul in Tests. The Boxing Day Test saw him earning the Johnny Mullagh Medal as the player of the match. Cummins finished with match figures of 10-97, becoming the 10th Australian to surpass 250 Test wickets and rounding off a fantastic year as captain. His performance, marked by crucial breakthroughs, was instrumental in Australia retaining the Benaud-Qadir trophy.

Usman Khawaja, the skipper who led Australia to victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, was another standout. Khawaja amassed 1,210 runs with an average of 52.60 in 2023, demonstrating his exceptional capabilities in the longest format of the game. His leadership played a significant role in Australia’s successful year, which saw them clinching both the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup.

Other Standout Performances

Joining Cummins and Khawaja in the lineup are fellow Australian cricketer Travis Head, England’s Joe Root, and Stuart Broad. These athletes also earned their spots through remarkable play, further highlighting the caliber of talent in international cricket. Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, and Travis Head were among the top run-getters in Test cricket in 2023, contributing significantly to their respective national teams.

This selection underscores the importance of these athletes to their respective national teams and celebrates their achievements over the past year in the sport of cricket. As we look ahead to 2024, we can expect more captivating performances from these exceptional players, whose talent and tenacity continue to elevate the game of cricket.