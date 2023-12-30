en English
Australia

Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:04 pm EST
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023

In a year marked by compelling cricket matches and iconic player performances, Australian cricketers Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja have emerged as towering figures, securing their positions in a prominent media outlet’s annual team.

Stellar Performers of 2023

Cummins and Khawaja, along with Travis Head, Joe Root, and Stuart Broad, were automatic selections for the team of the year. Their selection attests to their outstanding performance and instrumental role in the dominance of cricketing powerhouses — India, Australia, and England. The selection also took into account performances in significant series, with only four players from other full member nations being included in the XI.

Notable Absences and New Entrants

The team witnessed the absence of some key players from the previous year, including Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam, and Ben Stokes, with Steve Smith also missing out once again. On the other hand, the records of Kane Williamson, Kagiso Rabada, and Dimuth Karunaratne stood out, ensuring their place in the team despite limited exposure.

Recognizing Exceptional Performances

Khawaja had an exceptional year, leading as the top run-scorer and excelling on challenging pitches in India. He also emerged as Australia’s best in the Ashes. The selection process considered various factors including form, technical prowess, and the ability to influence matches. As such, players like Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne and England’s Harry Brook were recognized for their commendable performances.

Selection Dilemmas and Decisions

The selection dilemmas extended to the wicketkeeper-batter and all-rounder positions, with compromises made due to the lack of stand-out candidates. The spinner’s slot was keenly contested, with India’s Ravi Ashwin edging out others for his performance in the Border-Gavaskar series. Cummins, who had an outstanding year, not only retained his place but was also honored with the captaincy of the team.

2023 has been a bumper year for Cummins. He took his second 10-wicket haul in Tests, powered Australia to a thrilling win over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), and won the Johnny Mullagh Medal as player of the Boxing Day Test. Cummins’ leadership, passion, resilience, and determination have been instrumental in Australia’s victories in the ODI World Cup, the WTC title, and retaining the Ashes.

In conclusion, the selection of the team reflects the dynamism and unpredictability inherent in the game of cricket. While some flourished, others missed out, but the spirit of the game continues to prevail, making every moment on the pitch a spectacle to behold.

Australia Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

