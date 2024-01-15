en English
Malawi

Pasuwa in Kaizer Chiefs’ Sights Despite Big Bullets’ Resistance

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:35 am EST
Pasuwa in Kaizer Chiefs’ Sights Despite Big Bullets’ Resistance

The South African football landscape is buzzing with anticipation as Kaizer Chiefs, one of the country’s top clubs, is reportedly eyeing Callisto Pasuwa, the current manager of Nyasa Big Bullets in Malawi. Pasuwa has had a stellar run with the Big Bullets, leading them to five consecutive league titles and a quadruple triumph. Despite the progress seen under interim coach Cavin Johnson, the Chiefs are seemingly on the hunt for a permanent coach.

Potential Candidates for Kaizer Chiefs

In the race for the coveted position, seasoned South African mentor Pitso Mosimane is another name that has emerged. However, Pasuwa appears to be the frontrunner, given his impressive track record. The Kaizer Chiefs management’s decision to approach Pasuwa indicates their intent to bring in a proven winner to help the club reclaim its glory.

Big Bullets’ Resolve to Retain Pasuwa

Meanwhile, Pasuwa’s current club, the Big Bullets, is keen to retain him until his contract runs out in December 2024. The club’s top brass has made it clear they won’t let him go without a fight, a move believed to be designed to ward off interest from other clubs, including Richards Bay in South Africa, Vipers in Uganda, and also the Zimbabwe national team. The Big Bullets have communicated to Pasuwa that they would consider releasing him only if a suitable replacement is found.

Contract Details and Future Plans

Bullets CEO Suzgo Nyirenda has kept the details of Pasuwa’s contract under wraps, but it’s known to extend until the end of the next season. Talks are underway for a possible extension, affirming the club’s commitment to their successful coach. In the midst of these developments, Kaizer Chiefs’ young starlet Mfundo Vilakazi has been promoted to the first team, indicating the club’s strategy to blend experienced leadership with youthful dynamism.

Malawi South Africa Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

