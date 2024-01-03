en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:33 am EST
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans

In a testament to the passionate loyalty of sports fans, Jasmine Jones, a steadfast supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles, went viral for her exuberant display of emotion captured during a game against the Arizona Cardinals. Her emotive outburst, which reflected the collective sentiment of Eagles fans, served as a poignant reminder of the roller coaster of emotions that sports enthusiasts often endure.

Caught in the Eye of the Storm

Jones’ moment of frustration was caught on camera at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Philadelphia Eagles were playing against the Arizona Cardinals. With the game hanging in the balance, the Eagles, tied with the Cardinals, found themselves in a difficult situation – 1st and 20, with a little over three minutes left in the game. As Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts opted to run the ball twice, Jones, unable to contain her dismay, yelled out, ‘What the hell are you doing?!’

A Viral Sensation

The video of Jones’ passionate outcry quickly picked up steam, turning her into an overnight internet sensation. Shared by Fox NFL, the clip garnered close to a million views on Instagram alone. Jones’ moment of anger resonated deeply with fellow Eagles fans, transforming her into a symbol of their shared frustrations and aspirations. Despite the Eagles’ unfortunate loss and the subsequent emotional turmoil, Jones’ unwavering loyalty never wavered.

Enduring Loyalty

‘I still bleed green,’ Jones affirmed, her words echoing the sentiments of countless Eagles fans who continue to stand by their team through thick and thin. This viral incident serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring loyalty of sports fans, particularly those of the Philadelphia Eagles. Regardless of the ups and downs, their commitment to their team remains steadfast. As the Eagles gear up to face the New York Giants and strive for a better outcome, fans like Jones will undoubtedly be rooting for them with the same fervor and undying passion.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ICC Announces Nominations for Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023

By Salman Khan

Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cricket

By Salman Khan

Nani Roma's Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds

By Safak Costu

Lola Vice's Victory and Thwarted Cash-In Attempt at NXT New Year's Evil

By Salman Khan

Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos ...
@Golf · 5 mins
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos ...
heart comment 0
Philadelphia Eagles’ Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance

By Salman Khan

Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings

By Salman Khan

Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup

By Salman Khan

Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More

By Salman Khan

Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
Latest Headlines
World News
Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine
58 seconds
Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
2 mins
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
2 mins
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll
3 mins
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll
Stroud Parents Mourn Loss of Infant Son, Community Rallies in Support
4 mins
Stroud Parents Mourn Loss of Infant Son, Community Rallies in Support
GOP Presidential Candidate Ramaswamy Calls for Rivals' Withdrawal in Protest of Trump's Disqualification
4 mins
GOP Presidential Candidate Ramaswamy Calls for Rivals' Withdrawal in Protest of Trump's Disqualification
ICC Announces Nominations for Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023
4 mins
ICC Announces Nominations for Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing Man
4 mins
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing Man
Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cricket
5 mins
Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cricket
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app