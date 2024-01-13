Pass the Keys West Oxfordshire Becomes Main Sponsor of Historic Oxfordshire FA Charity Cup

Pass the Keys West Oxfordshire has joined forces with the Oxfordshire FA, becoming the main sponsor of the time-honoured Oxfordshire FA Charity Cup from the 2023/24 season. The partnership, which is set to endure for the next two years, has been warmly welcomed by both Andrew Davidson, director of Pass the Keys West Oxfordshire, and Jonathan Duckworth, CEO of Oxfordshire FA.

A Mutual Vision for the Community

Both parties share a common purpose: to foster local grassroots football and endorse deserving causes, notably cancer research. Jonathan Duckworth, the CEO of Oxfordshire FA, expressed his enthusiasm for the alliance, emphasizing the shared objectives of bolstering local football and backing community initiatives.

The Oxfordshire FA Charity Cup: A Historic Competition

First held in the 1902/03 season, the Oxfordshire FA Charity Cup is a historic football competition in Oxfordshire, England. It invites top-tier teams from a variety of local leagues to compete. These include the Oxfordshire Senior League Premier, First and Second Divisions, the Witney and District FA Premier Division, and the Banbury and Lord Jersey FA Premier Division.

Garsington: Last Season’s Victory

Marking their triumph after a 14-year hiatus, Garsington clinched the trophy in the previous season. The upcoming season’s quarter-finals are scheduled, with the first two games taking place on January 13 at 1.30 pm and the subsequent two a week later, at the same time.