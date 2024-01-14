en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Saudi Arabia

Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener; Maserati Rookie Makes Debut

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener; Maserati Rookie Makes Debut

It was a day of high-octane action at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, as the 10th season of Formula E roared into life. The race was a story of rookies and veterans alike striving for glory, but ultimately, it was Pascal Wehrlein who stole the show.

Maserati’s Rookie Finds His Footing

The circuit saw a modest start from Maserati’s rookie driver making his debut in the world of Formula E. Starting from 17th, the newcomer held his own to cross the finish line at 16th. Although the placement suggests little advancement, the rookie expressed a sense of fulfillment, having completed his first full race and gathered invaluable experience for future contests. His teammate, Maximilian Günther, on the other hand, displayed a more robust performance, starting from third and managing to secure a commendable fourth place, thus contributing 12 significant points to the team’s tally.

Course Shifts and Surprising Turns

The race was not without its fair share of drama. Both Maserati drivers managed to maintain their initial positions until the 9th lap, when a full course yellow and a subsequent safety car deployment disrupted the usual flow of the race. The trigger behind these events was an accident involving Robin Frijns. Despite the unexpected interlude, the Indian rookie managed a late pass on ERT’s Dan Ticktum, securing his final race position.

Wehrlein Triumphs in Season Opener

While Maserati’s drivers were making their respective marks, it was Pascal Wehrlein of Porsche who captured the limelight. Wehrlein displayed an exceptional level of skill and control, securing a victory in the season’s opening race. This win, confirmed after an investigation into a possible technical infringement, placed him at the forefront of the championship with a solid 28 points. The victory also marked Wehrlein’s third pole position at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, further cementing his reputation in the sport.

As the dust settles in Mexico City, the adrenaline-pumping world of Formula E now sets its sights on Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, where a double-header event awaits on January 26-27. As the drivers prepare for the next challenge, the fans await another electrifying display of speed, strategy, and skill.

0
Saudi Arabia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Saudi Arabia

See more
2 hours ago
Banana Plantations: The New Pride of Thee Ain, Al-Baha
The ancient village of Thee Ain, nestled in the Al-Baha Region of southwestern Saudi Arabia, is known for its breathtaking architecture. Recently, however, it has gained fame for a rather unexpected reason – the thriving banana plantations. These plantations have evolved into a significant tourist attraction, fanning the flames of local economic prosperity. Unlikely Climate
Banana Plantations: The New Pride of Thee Ain, Al-Baha
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Capital Funding with Record $1.38B in 2023
11 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Capital Funding with Record $1.38B in 2023
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
13 hours ago
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Unveiling a New Era of Exclusivity: Saudi Awwal Bank and ALTANFEETHI Collaborate for Enhanced Customer Experience
2 hours ago
Unveiling a New Era of Exclusivity: Saudi Awwal Bank and ALTANFEETHI Collaborate for Enhanced Customer Experience
Dubai-Based GII Invests $160 Million in Saudi's Abeer Medical Company
3 hours ago
Dubai-Based GII Invests $160 Million in Saudi's Abeer Medical Company
Elie Saab Partners with Riyadh Season: Merging High Fashion with Festive Entertainment
3 hours ago
Elie Saab Partners with Riyadh Season: Merging High Fashion with Festive Entertainment
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona's Water Future: Navigating through Budget Cuts to Secure a Desalination Lifeline
1 min
Arizona's Water Future: Navigating through Budget Cuts to Secure a Desalination Lifeline
Matildas Captain Sam Kerr Begins Recovery After ACL Surgery
2 mins
Matildas Captain Sam Kerr Begins Recovery After ACL Surgery
PureHealth Acquires UK's Circle in Major Step Toward Global Expansion
2 mins
PureHealth Acquires UK's Circle in Major Step Toward Global Expansion
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan Passes Away Following Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali
3 mins
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan Passes Away Following Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali
President Biden Clarifies US Position on Taiwan Amid Regional Tensions
3 mins
President Biden Clarifies US Position on Taiwan Amid Regional Tensions
NSW Government Deploys 125 New Paramedics to Boost Regional Ambulance Services
4 mins
NSW Government Deploys 125 New Paramedics to Boost Regional Ambulance Services
Biden's Smoothie Diversion: Yemen Questions Go Unanswered
9 mins
Biden's Smoothie Diversion: Yemen Questions Go Unanswered
Maldives President Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
11 mins
Maldives President Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
13 mins
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
28 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app