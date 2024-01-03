Pascal Siakam’s Shooting Performance: A Testament to Self-Belief and Hard Work

In the high-intensity, ever-evolving world of professional basketball, Pascal Siakam, the Toronto Raptors’ forward, is making headlines with his recent shooting performance. A streak that has seen Siakam hitting an impressive 46% from the three-point range in his last 10 games, a significant improvement from his previous 17.9% and 21.2%.

Unfazed by the Variability of the Game

When asked about this sudden surge in his shooting prowess, Siakam seemed nonchalant. He insists that he isn’t doing anything differently and credits his confidence to the work he has put in. Siakam’s philosophy is simple – he doesn’t overthink his shots. He believes in the natural variability of the game, understanding that there will be times when his shots will not find their mark. Despite these inevitable ebbs and flows, Siakam’s focus remains unwavering – playing to his strengths.

Performance Beyond Statistics

This unfettered focus and trust in his practice are evident in his recent performances. Besides his shooting streak, the Raptors’ recent victory over the Cavaliers saw them narrowly cover as a slight 2.5-point favorite. A game where both sides shot 48.3% from the field, but Toronto outshone Cleveland in rebounding (47 to 43) and three-point shooting (36.7% to 33.3%).

Siakam’s Consistent Deliverance

Siakam’s contributions extend beyond his shooting successes. He has been leading the way in scoring, averaging 22.4 points per game. Alongside him, Scottie Barnes, another Raptors’ player, is having a big season, posting team high marks in rebounding (9.3 RPG), steals (1.5 SPG), and blocks (1.4 BPG).

Ultimately, Siakam’s recent performances and comments highlight the importance of self-belief, hard work, and maintaining a calm demeanor in the face of fluctuating fortunes – a testament to his character both on and off the court.