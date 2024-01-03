Pasadena’s ‘Run with the Roses’ 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024

The stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day, 2024, saw Pasadena’s streets come alive, not with the traditional fanfare of fireworks, but with the rhythmic pounding of running shoes against asphalt. The inaugural ‘Run with the Roses’ 5K run, a unique collaboration between sportswear brand Lululemon and the Tournament of Roses, marked a spirited start to the year. The event saw 2,500 participants sprinting along the iconic Rose Parade route, adding a distinct athletic flavour to the festivities.

Running into the New Year

Beginning at the Pasadena Lululemon store, the runners traced a path that looped around at Hill Avenue and concluded at The Paseo mall. The race’s unique midnight timing transformed the otherwise tranquil start of the year into a dynamic event, amplified by a DJ, sports-focused vendors, and a pop-up shop offering exclusive merchandise. The energy was palpable, turning the event into an electrifying celebration that sold out days before the run.

A Run for a Cause

While the ‘Run with the Roses’ served as a vibrant addition to New Year’s celebrations, it also carried a philanthropic undercurrent. A fraction of the race’s proceeds was dedicated to Latino Outdoors and InterTribal Sports, reaffirming Lululemon’s commitment to community development and active lifestyles. The race thus became a testament to starting the new year on an active note while contributing to the community.

Community Connection and Celebration

The event culminated in a courtyard celebration at The Paseo, where participants, irrespective of their pace, rejoiced in their first victory of the new year. The festive atmosphere was further amplified by spectators cheering, music filling the air, and even playful interactions with a skateboarder and his silly string. It was not just a race, but a community celebration, blending athleticism with festivity, and marking the dawn of the new year with a sense of unity and accomplishment.