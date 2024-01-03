en English
Sports

Pasadena’s Inaugural ‘Run with the Roses’ 5K: A Unique New Year Celebration

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
In the heart of Pasadena, California, the dawn of 2024 was greeted with a surge of adrenaline and the rhythmic pounding of running shoes on asphalt. A unique celebration of the New Year, the ‘Run with the Roses’ 5K run, took place along the iconic Rose Parade route. A starlit midnight run, the event was the brainchild of Lululemon and the Tournament of Roses, marking their inaugural collaboration.

Running Under the Starlight

The race course, starting at the Pasadena Lululemon store, echoed with the anticipation of 2,500 participants. As the clock struck midnight on January 1, the air was filled with the sound of excited chatter, the DJ’s motivating beats, and the collective breaths of the runners, including myself and my husband. The route, turning at Hill Avenue and culminating at The Paseo mall, was a testament to the spirit of the New Year – a challenge accepted and conquered.

An Active Start to the New Year

The event was more than just a race. It served as a platform for sports vendors to connect with the community and a pop-up shop showcasing exclusive merchandise. But, beyond that, it symbolized an active and healthy start to the New Year for its participants. The race was a sell-out, and the energy was palpable, with cheering spectators, music, and a route that included an uphill challenge. The cold was forgotten, and even those feeling under the weather pushed through, drawn by the festive atmosphere.

Running for a Cause

The ‘Run with the Roses’ 5K wasn’t just about the thrill of the run or the joy of the New Year. It was also about giving back. A portion of the proceeds from the event went towards supporting Latino Outdoors and InterTribal Sports, youth-focused athletic groups. In the words of Kara Schlosser, Lululemon’s VP of North America Community, this event highlighted the significant number of North American Lululemon guests who are runners. It was a testament to the community spirit inherent in such events. David Eads, CEO of the Tournament of Roses, aptly summed it up as a natural collaboration between the brands.

The event concluded with a festive after-party where runners, their faces flushed with the cold and the exhilaration of the run, celebrated their achievement. The ‘Run with the Roses’ 5K run was more than a race. It was an unforgettable experience of community, celebration, and the determination to start the New Year on a positive and active note.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

