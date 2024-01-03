Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural ‘Run with the Roses’ 5K Run

In the heart of Pasadena, California, the dawn of the New Year 2024 was marked with a unique blend of sportsmanship, community spirit, and festive celebration. A historic first, the ‘Run with the Roses’ 5K run was launched as a collaboration between the sportswear brand Lululemon and the Tournament of Roses. This inaugural event brought together 2,500 participants, who embarked on a midnight run along the iconic Rose Parade route, starting from the Pasadena Lululemon store and finishing at The Paseo mall.

Running with Purpose and Passion

The race was more than just a physical challenge. It was a celebration of diverse running communities and a testament to the power of collective action. As Kara Schlosser from Lululemon stated, the event emphasized a community focus. Part of the proceeds from the race were earmarked for two youth-focused athletic groups, Latino Outdoors and InterTribal Sports, demonstrating a meaningful commitment to inclusion and representation.

A Celebration Beyond the Finish Line

More than the thrill of the race, it was the festive atmosphere that truly captured the spirit of the event. A DJ set the rhythm of the night, sports vendors lined the route, and an exclusive pop-up shop offered discounted Lululemon and Tournament of Roses merchandise. The tunnel of lights and the cheering spectators added to the excitement, creating an experience that transcended the traditional boundaries of a running event.

A Sold-out Success

According to the organizers, the event was sold out days before it took place. Testament to the natural partnership between Lululemon and the Tournament of Roses, as David Eads highlighted, this successful run provided an energizing start to the New Year. As the participants crossed the finish line, receiving their medals amid cheers and applause, they surely felt a sense of accomplishment, marking the beginning of 2024 with a promise of resilience and unity.