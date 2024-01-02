Parramatta Eels Star Mitchell Moses Ties the Knot with Bri Gardoni

In an intimate ceremony, Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses exchanged vows with his long-time partner Bri Gardoni. Although the specific details of the nuptials remain a mystery, the social media posts from teammates and guests offered some sneak peeks into the event.

Celebration Details

The bride, Bri Gardoni, looked stunning in a white wedding gown, accompanied by bridesmaids in similar attire. Mitchell Moses made a striking groom in a white dinner jacket, standing out from his teammates who opted for dark suits. The sartorial highlight was Junior Paulo, another Parramatta Eels player, who caught everyone’s attention with his distinct pink jacket.

Video footage from the reception showcased the couple’s grand entrance and their first dance, a moment that was both romantic and touching. The wedding was graced by teammates such as Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Dylan Brown, Ryan Matterson, and Bryce Cartwright, who joined in the celebrations.

Caught in the Moment

A standout moment from the reception was Moses being hoisted onto the shoulders of guests as live Lebanese drummers played. This entertaining scene marked a unique and unforgettable highlight of the evening.

From Dating to Marriage

The couple, who began their romantic journey in 2018, are parents to a daughter named Aspyn. Their engagement was announced in early 2023, with the proposal speculated to have taken place on Valentine’s Day. Moses had famously missed the birth of his daughter due to a crucial game, a decision that underlined his unflinching dedication to his team but initially upset Gardoni. However, with time, she understood and supported his commitment to rugby.