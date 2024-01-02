en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Parramatta Eels Star Mitchell Moses Ties the Knot with Bri Gardoni

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Parramatta Eels Star Mitchell Moses Ties the Knot with Bri Gardoni

In an intimate ceremony, Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses exchanged vows with his long-time partner Bri Gardoni. Although the specific details of the nuptials remain a mystery, the social media posts from teammates and guests offered some sneak peeks into the event.

Celebration Details

The bride, Bri Gardoni, looked stunning in a white wedding gown, accompanied by bridesmaids in similar attire. Mitchell Moses made a striking groom in a white dinner jacket, standing out from his teammates who opted for dark suits. The sartorial highlight was Junior Paulo, another Parramatta Eels player, who caught everyone’s attention with his distinct pink jacket.

Video footage from the reception showcased the couple’s grand entrance and their first dance, a moment that was both romantic and touching. The wedding was graced by teammates such as Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Dylan Brown, Ryan Matterson, and Bryce Cartwright, who joined in the celebrations.

Caught in the Moment

A standout moment from the reception was Moses being hoisted onto the shoulders of guests as live Lebanese drummers played. This entertaining scene marked a unique and unforgettable highlight of the evening.

From Dating to Marriage

The couple, who began their romantic journey in 2018, are parents to a daughter named Aspyn. Their engagement was announced in early 2023, with the proposal speculated to have taken place on Valentine’s Day. Moses had famously missed the birth of his daughter due to a crucial game, a decision that underlined his unflinching dedication to his team but initially upset Gardoni. However, with time, she understood and supported his commitment to rugby.

0
Australia Lifestyle Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Motto's 'Miracle Pants' Spark Sensation in Fashion World; TV Star Julia Morris Joins as Ambassador

By Geeta Pillai

PM Albanese's Strategic Plan: Alleviate Cost of Living and Mitigate Inflation

By Geeta Pillai

Public Assistance Sought in Unsolved Double Murder Case Linked to Organised Crime

By Geeta Pillai

29-Year-Old Driver Killed in Crash Attempting to Avoid Cow in Northern Queensland

By Geeta Pillai

Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program ...
@Australia · 11 mins
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program ...
heart comment 0
Ashleigh Barty’s Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope

By Salman Khan

Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
Victoria, Australia Grants Protected Status to Endangered Macquarie Perch

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria, Australia Grants Protected Status to Endangered Macquarie Perch
Australians on Fiery Japan Airlines Flight Confirmed Safe

By Geeta Pillai

Australians on Fiery Japan Airlines Flight Confirmed Safe
Presbyterian Church of Australia Bans Indigenous Traditions Amid Controversy

By Geeta Pillai

Presbyterian Church of Australia Bans Indigenous Traditions Amid Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
11 seconds
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
14 seconds
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
15 seconds
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
16 seconds
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
18 seconds
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
22 seconds
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
22 seconds
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
Medford Hospital Under Investigation Following Patient Deaths Linked to Alleged Medication Tampering
26 seconds
Medford Hospital Under Investigation Following Patient Deaths Linked to Alleged Medication Tampering
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper $300,000 for Unacceptable Conduct
30 seconds
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper $300,000 for Unacceptable Conduct
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
11 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app