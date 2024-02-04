Parramatta Eels Embrace New Training Approach Under Coach Brad Arthur

In what seems to be a desperate attempt to revive the Parramatta Eels' dwindling fortunes, Head Coach Brad Arthur has undertaken a radical new approach to training and team unity. This move comes in the wake of an underwhelming 2023 NRL season, where, for the first time in four years, Parramatta failed to secure a spot in the finals.

Overcoming Setbacks

Despite the team's substantial setbacks, which included injuries to key players such as Dylan Brown, Ryan Matterson, and Shaun Lane—who only participated in 10 games for the Eels—Arthur has refused to indulge in excuses. Instead, he chose to use the off-season to reinvent himself and overhaul the team's training program. His efforts have been met with praise, particularly from Shaun Lane, who expressed admiration for Arthur's new method.

Arthur's Tenure and Relationships

Brad Arthur, who has been with the club for a decade and recently marked his 250th game, remains a premiership elusive. However, his relationships with team leaders, including captain Clint Gutherson, Mitchell Moses, and Junior Paulo, remain unscathed. Gutherson went on record to speak about Arthur's heightened motivational drive and leadership acumen, attributing it to the positive ambiance within the team.

Looking Ahead

The Eels are now gearing up to kickstart their season against the Bulldogs on March 9. With Arthur's revamped training approach, the team is more motivated and determined than ever to rebound from the disappointing season. Meanwhile, Parramatta Council has revised its funding to the Eels rugby club to $1.1m over three years, down from the original $2.4m, following public backlash over the use of ratepayers’ funds.