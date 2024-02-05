Parnham and Casey Stables Gear Up for Caulfield's Feature Races

As the anticipation for the feature races at the upcoming Caulfield event in Melbourne heightens, leading trainers Neville Parnham and the Casey family - Sean and his son Jake - are readying their finest contenders. These include the Group 1 Railway Stakes victor, Bustler, and the WA Guineas champion, Zipaway, both of whom made their mark at last year's Ascot Pinnacles carnival.

Eye on the Prize

With the confidence of their stellar past performances, Parnham has entered Bustler in the CF Orr Stakes and nominated Zipaway for the Group 2 Autumn Stakes. The CF Orr Stakes expect a competitive field of 17 entries, including such notable horses as Mr Brightside and Pride Of Jenni.

Bustler, after a period of rest following a fourth-place finish in the Gold Rush in December, is also under consideration for the Group 1 Futurity Stakes. This race serves as a stepping stone to his main goal - the coveted All-Star Mile.

The Casey Stable's Melbourne Hopefuls

Meanwhile, the Casey stable is preparing a trio of its own for Melbourne races. The roster includes Dom To Shoot, a Group 1 Northerly Stakes winner with over $2 million in earnings, Laverrod, and the three-year-old Hanchi, who has shown exceptional trial performance.

Dom To Shoot and Laverrod have both previously tasted success on Melbourne's turf, while Hanchi is getting ready for his first race outside of Perth. The horses, with the possible exception of Laverrod, are set to bid farewell to Perth come Tuesday evening.

Anticipation Builds for the Caulfield Event

The preparations of these seasoned trainers and their prestigious horses underscore the significance of the feature races at the upcoming Caulfield event. It will be interesting to see how last year's Ascot Pinnacles carnival stars fare against a competitive field in Melbourne.