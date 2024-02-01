Paris Olympics Overshadow World Aquatics Championships: Top Swimmers Opt Out

The World Aquatics Championships, set to unfurl in Doha, Qatar, have been shrouded by the looming specter of the Paris Olympics, as many of the swimming elite have decided to sidestep the event. With its eclectic mix of diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water, and high diving, the championships are typically held in odd-numbered years to steer clear of clashing with the Olympics. However, unprecedented disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led to the Tokyo Olympics' postponement to 2021, setting off a chain reaction of rescheduling in the aquatic sports calendar.

Unprecedented Calendar Clash

The World Aquatics Championships initially slated for Fukuoka in 2021 were rescheduled for 2022, then again pushed to 2023. This domino effect led to the Doha championships being squeezed into the calendar just six months before the Paris Games—an unprecedented move, marking the first time the championships are being held in the same calendar year as the Olympics since their inception in 1973.

Olympic Priorities

With the Paris Olympics on the near horizon, many athletes have chosen to prioritize their preparation for the Olympic trials and the Games themselves. Household names such as Lilly King, Katie Ledecky, and Caeleb Dressel of the US, alongside international powerhouses like Léon Marchand, Summer McIntosh, Kaylee McKeown, and Ariarne Titmus, are conspicuously absent from the Doha roster.

Despite Absences, The Show Goes On

Despite the lack of many top-tier competitors, the championships are not without their highlights. British swimming sensation Adam Peaty makes his return to competition after a mental health break, and American Nic Fink is poised for competitive races. The diving events will feature the formidable Chinese athletes who reigned supreme at the last World Championships, while water polo sees Hungary and the Netherlands defending their titles. Open water events will showcase the defending champions from Germany, with high diving events spotlighting the reigning champions from Romania and Australia.