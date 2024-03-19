With just over four months until the Olympics, France's bold promise of hosting the most open Games in history is being tested by mounting security concerns. Organizers have scaled back a grand plan to make the Opening Ceremonies on the Seine river widely accessible and free to most. And although Paris officials have promoted the 2024 Games locally as a wonderful party that will be open to the city, some residents say the accompanying restrictions are starting to remind them of pandemic lockdowns.

Security vs. Openness

French officials say hosting such a massive event was always going to require sensitive balancing of openness and public safety. They note that competitions at iconic sites throughout the city are moving forward, as are plans to hold a marathon for all on the same course the athletes will run. But the threat assessment has changed since Paris first embraced its "Games Wide Open" slogan two years ago. The Israel-Gaza war has prompted a spate of bomb scares, a rise in antisemitic incidents, and a renewed fear of radicalization here, while tensions with Russia over its war in Ukraine and the related bans on the Russian and Belarusian athlete delegations have elevated the risk of cyberattacks.

Adjustments and Concerns

A recent pair of thefts of confidential Olympics material has further unnerved officials, who have been preparing for scenarios that include terrorism, catastrophic crowd surges, and protests that bring the city to a halt. Organizers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics were in Paris this month to get briefed on all the plans and said they were eager to see how it plays out. "I do hope to be back for the opening," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, adding that she was intrigued to see how you secure hundreds of thousands of people watching a parade of boats. But critics say the main takeaway for future host cities may be that it's better to curtail ambitions from the start.

Security Measures and Olympic Spirit

As the perhaps only event guaranteed to capture much of the world's attention every four years, the Summer Olympics Opening Ceremonies is under particular scrutiny. Host nations have typically staged their ceremonies in stadiums where attendees can be monitored. But the French organizers proudly jettisoned that approach, instead declaring plans for a floating ceremony on July 26, with more than 10,000 athletes moving in boats along a 3.7 mile stretch of newly cleaned-up river through central Paris. French officials are also worried about technology that could facilitate physical attacks, allowing perpetrators to circumvent safety checkpoints and physical barriers. The proliferation of cheap drones that could theoretically be used to drop chemical agents or explosives is a real threat, Christian Rodriguez, the head of the domestic security-focused National Gendarmerie, recently told lawmakers.

Particularly close attention will be paid to the Israeli delegation, which may face its biggest Olympic risks since the 1972 Munich Games, when 11 Israeli athletes and coaches were killed in an attack by members of a Palestinian militant group. Beyond heading off attacks, French officials are sensitive to the need to avoid a dangerous and embarrassing crowd crush, like what happened when fans were trying to enter the Stade de France during a major football match. The top priority for security officials throughout the Games will be to prevent a large-scale terrorist attack, like the coordinated suicide bombings and shootings that killed 130 across Paris in 2015, or the truck that plowed into a crowd in Nice, killing 86 people in 2016. The most recent terrorism incidents in France, though, have all been small-scale knife attacks, and those are considered a particular risk during the Olympics, analysts say.