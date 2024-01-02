Parents’ Influence Key to Children’s Sports Participation, CSPPA Study 2022 Reveals

The Children’s Sport Participation and Physical Activity (CSPPA) Study 2022, surveying nearly 9,000 individuals aged 10 to 19 across Ireland, reveals the influential role parents play in motivating their children’s involvement in sports. The study underscores a key finding: active parents raise active children.

Parental Influence and Children’s Sports Participation

According to the study, gender-specific parental roles play a significant part in children’s sports participation. Boys are more likely to be inspired by their fathers, whereas girls are inspired by their mothers. Regrettably, only 15% of children in the Republic of Ireland meet the World Health Organization’s guidelines of 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily. This figure, a slight improvement from 13% in 2018, remains worryingly low.

The Role of Parents During School Holidays

Experts encourage parents to utilise school holidays as an opportunity to engage in physical activities with their children. Walking, cycling, visiting parks or playgrounds – these simple activities can help foster a love for sports in children. The balance between school and sports is especially crucial for teen girls, who report heavier homework loads and consequently, less time for sports.

Parental Attitude and Children’s Perception of Sports

Parents are urged to reassess their relationship with physical activity to better support their children. Negative labeling or stereotyping can dissuade children from participating in sports. Instead, parents should emphasize finding activities that children enjoy, rather than pressuring them to be skilled at them. Promoting physical activity as inherently beneficial, rather than a punitive measure, can help children develop a positive association with sports.

For teenagers, feeling competent and mastering sports is important. Parents are encouraged to acknowledge and celebrate their children’s achievements, irrespective of the level of performance or results. This helps build self-confidence and further motivates them to remain active.