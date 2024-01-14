en English
Sports

Paramount+ Unveils Super Bowl LVIII Ads Featuring Iconic Characters and Celebrities

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:45 pm EST
Paramount+ Unveils Super Bowl LVIII Ads Featuring Iconic Characters and Celebrities

Paramount+, the on-demand video streaming service, as part of its “A Mountain of Entertainment” campaign, has unveiled new advertisements featuring iconic characters and celebrities in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII. The latest commercial spotlights Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in an encounter with Decepticon Scourge, a character voiced by esteemed actor Peter Dinklage, from the forthcoming film ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.’

Diverse Cast of Characters

Unique to this advertisement is the dynamic mix of characters interacting with Scourge. These include beloved children’s characters like Dora from ‘Dora the Explorer’ and Peppa Pig from the eponymous ‘Peppa Pig’ series. Also featured are NFL on CBS announcers Tracy Wolfson, Jim Nantz, and Tony Romo, who bring an additional layer of authenticity to the football-themed ad.

Ad Campaign Strategy

The commercial made its premiere during the NFL on CBS Wild Card Game, and is slated for another run during Super Bowl LVIII, offering Paramount+ a significant platform to reach millions of viewers. The campaign showcases Paramount+’s diverse content offerings, from children’s programming to blockbuster movie franchises, and football coverage, all under one roof.

CBS’ Las Vegas Residency

In related news, CBS has charted an innovative course to celebrate Super Bowl week. The network has announced an exclusive residency at the Fountains of Bellagio, Las Vegas, where they will provide extensive multiplatform coverage of the event. This coverage will span sports, news, and entertainment content from various CBS divisions. The network plans to utilize four outdoor sets, shared among the shows, for its broadcasts. The residency aims to offer a comprehensive viewer experience, keeping fans engaged and informed throughout the week leading up to the big game.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on February 11th, promising a spectacle of sport and entertainment for viewers across the globe.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

