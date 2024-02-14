Paramount+ Takes the Crown in Super Bowl LVIII Low Latency Streaming, Leaving Fubo Behind

Super Bowl LVIII: Paramount+ Leads in Low Latency Streaming as Fubo Lags Behind

In the realm of sports streaming, latency is the name of the game. The recent data released by interactive video technology company Phenix reveals that not all streaming platforms delivered broadcasts of Super Bowl LVIII with low latency, offering a diverse spectrum of viewing experiences for fans.

A Tale of Two Platforms: Paramount+ and Fubo

Paramount+ emerged as the frontrunner in the latency race, boasting an average lag time of 42.73 seconds. On the other end of the spectrum, Fubo trailed with an average latency of 86.75 seconds. This significant difference in delay times could make or break the viewing experience for sports fans eager to stay in sync with real-time action.

Consistency is Key: Paramount+ and NFL+ App Shine

The study, which collected 173 data points across seven streaming platforms, highlighted the importance of consistent latency in sports broadcasts. Paramount+ and the NFL+ app stood out in this category, demonstrating the most reliable latency among the competitors.

The Super Bowl LVIII Stream: A Mixed Bag of Triumphs and Challenges

Although the Paramount+ Super Bowl stream was not offered in 4K, it still managed to deliver a great experience for most viewers with 1080p 60fps and six bitrates up to 12Mbps. However, a small issue with a CDN partner affected less than 1% of viewers, and the stream had latency ranging from 2 seconds to 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast feed.

Despite some errors or crashes, the streaming platform was prepared for the Super Bowl traffic. Industry analyst Dan Rayburn emphasized that the Super Bowl will continue to have the majority of its viewership from pay TV, not streaming. The Super Bowl had a record-breaking 123.7 million average viewers across all platforms, with 112 million tuning into the CBS broadcast.

Low latency is crucial for sports streaming to ensure viewers are as close to real-time as possible. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, it's clear that latency will remain a key factor in determining the success of sports broadcasts on these platforms.

The race for low latency in sports streaming is on, and Paramount+ has set the bar high. As fans become increasingly savvy and demanding, streaming platforms must continue to innovate and improve to meet their expectations for a seamless, real-time viewing experience.