Paramount+ Kicks Off 7-Day Free Trial with Extensive Soccer Coverage

Paramount+, the home to an exhaustive selection of live soccer matches, has kicked off a promotional offer that extends a 7-day free trial to new subscribers. Aiming to net new viewers with the lure of its comprehensive soccer coverage, this initiative offers unrestricted access to over 2,000 live soccer matches annually, spanning a diverse range of leagues and competitions.

A Goal-Rich Soccer Content

The soccer content on Paramount+ is a treasure trove for soccer enthusiasts. It includes major European tournaments such as Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League. These competitions are a hotbed of soccer talent where Europe’s elite clubs vie for supremacy, and now, fans can witness these electrifying encounters at no cost during the trial period.

(Read Also: Namibia’s Quinton-Steele Botes Clinic: Fostering Young Athletic Talent and Community Empowerment)

Women’s Soccer and Concacaf Competitions

In addition to the men’s tournaments, Paramount+ also gives prominence to women’s soccer, hosting competitions such as The Women’s Cup and NWSL. The platform also covers Concacaf national team competitions, including Men’s World Cup Qualifiers, Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, Men’s Nations League, and Women’s Nations League, offering a full spectrum of soccer content that caters to a diverse audience.

(Read Also: UFC Unveils New Anti-Doping Program, Ends Partnership with USADA)

South American Leagues and AFC Competitions

The platform doesn’t limit its coverage to Europe and North America. Soccer fans can also watch leagues from South America, like Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol and Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A. Furthermore, AFC competitions such as AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar, AFC Champions League, AFC Women’s Asian Cup, and the AFC Asian Cup are also available.

This promotional offer from Paramount+ aims to win over new subscribers by providing them with a taste of the platform’s extensive soccer coverage. Whether you’re a fan of European, American, or Asian soccer, you’re sure to find matches and leagues that pique your interest.

Read More