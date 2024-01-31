Paradise FFA Team Triumphs in FWSSR Goat Judging Contest

In the lively heart of Fort Worth, the Paradise FFA team etched their names into the annals of the 2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo's (FWSSR) goat judging contest. With a triumphant score of 991 points, they surpassed 41 other hopeful teams from across the state, claiming the overall championship title.

The Winning Contingent

Comprising Emma Tittor, Wyatt Turner, Cooper Goodman, and Lana Tittor, the Paradise FFA team showcased an impressive understanding of goat evaluation. Their victory positioned them above the Hunt County 4-H team, who secured the reserve champion title, and the Brazos County 4-H team, who took third place. The contest, which tests the expertise of Texas 4-H and FFA members in evaluating goats, allowed participants eight minutes to rank the animals in six classes and answer questions in three 'question classes.'

Individual Achievement

While the Paradise FFA team savored their group triumph, Brody Newburn from Smith County 4-H had his personal moment of glory. He surpassed Brayson Burk of Brock FFA to claim the title of High Point Overall Individual with 361 points. It was a testament to Newburn's deep-rooted knowledge of goat production and evaluation.

Significance of Goat Production

Speaking on the contest, FWSSR President Brad Barnes underscored the importance of goat production in Texas. He noted that Texas leads the nation in goat production, housing over 40% of all goats raised in the U.S. The state's dominant role in goat farming underscores the significance of the Goat Judging Contest and the skills it tests among young Texans.

In a separate FWSSR event, Boyd FFA member Jett Lamance had a victorious outing. He succeeded in catching a calf during the Calf Scramble, earning himself a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance to win up to $16,000 in scholarships. These scholarships are generously sponsored by Isom Financial of Raymond James, highlighting their commitment to supporting the next generation of agricultural leaders.

The FWSSR, a landmark event that also features a junior steer show, is set to conclude on Saturday. It leaves behind a legacy of competitive spirit, agricultural knowledge, and the celebration of Texas' rich farming heritage.