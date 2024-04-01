Panthoi Chanu Breaks Barriers: First Indian Footballer to Play in Australia's Premier League

Indian football is celebrating a monumental achievement as Panthoi Chanu becomes the first Indian footballer to sign with an Australian club, Metro United WFC, marking a significant milestone in her career and for Indian football. Overcoming injuries and setbacks, the 28-year-old goalkeeper from Manipur has not only secured her place in the South Australian Women's National Premier League but also paved the way for aspiring Indian footballers to dream big. This historic move comes after her standout performances for the Indian national team and a rigorous selection process at the 'Women in Sports' Elite trials.
Trailblazing Journey
Panthoi's journey to professional football in Australia is both inspiring and reflective of her indomitable spirit. After sustaining a severe injury in 2021, her future in football seemed uncertain. However, her determination and resilience saw her not only return to the pitch but also excel at an international level. Her selection by Metro United WFC is a testament to her skill, perseverance, and the growing recognition of Indian football talent on the global stage.
Setting New Standards
