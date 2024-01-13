Panthers vs. Delta Devils: A Fiery SWAC Basketball Showdown Anticipated

The basketball court at the William Nicks Center in Prairie View, Texas, is set to witness a fiery SWAC clash between the Prairie View A&M Panthers and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on January 13, 2024. Both teams, coming off losses from their previous games, are eager to break their losing streaks and improve their current standings.

Past Performances and Current Standings

The Panthers currently hold a 5-10 record, having recently faced a 79-58 defeat against the Jaguars, their third straight loss. Their performance on the road has been a cause for concern, having lost eight consecutive away games and averaging just 63.5 points per game during this period.

On the other hand, the Delta Devils are yet to taste victory this season, with a record of 0-15. Their recent loss to the Bulldogs, with a final score of 78-70, has further dampened their spirits.

Key Players and Predictions

Despite the setbacks, key players from both teams are hopeful. For the Panthers, Brian Myles leads in rebounds, Charles Smith IV leads in points and assists, and significant contributions are being made by Javontae Hopkins and Chris Felix Jr. They are currently posting 69.8 points per game and are known for their rebounding prowess.

Although the Delta Devils have struggled offensively, scoring only 49.9 points per game and allowing 82.3 points per game, their resolve to break the winless streak remains unshaken.

Given the current scenario, predictions indicate a Panthers’ victory. However, the Delta Devils might cover the spread, with the scoring expected to go over the total of 132 points.

Historical Matchup and Anticipation

History paints a competitive picture between the two teams. In their last encounter in February 2023, Prairie View narrowly defeated Mississippi Valley State with a score of 67-65. Further, the Panthers have won 9 out of their last 10 matchups against the Delta Devils.

As anticipation builds for this upcoming game, sports enthusiasts and betting pundits are keenly observing the dynamics. The Panthers are currently favored by 14 points, with an over/under of 132 points. The options for alternative betting such as team props, game lines, and player props are also being explored.