Paneque, Merlino, and Pressey Shine at 2023 Indoor Meet of Champions: A Recap of Their Stellar Performances

At the 2023 Indoor Meet of Champions, athletes from across the state gathered to showcase their skills, but it was Liam Paneque, Ryan Merlino, and Malakai Pressey who stole the spotlight with their exceptional performances in their respective events. Paneque's versatility on the field led him to secure medals in long jump and triple jump, while Merlino's career-best pole vault and Pressey's high jump victory highlighted their dominance in the sport.

Advertisment

Liam Paneque: A Versatile Force

Known for his ability to excel in multiple track and field events, Liam Paneque demonstrated his talent and hard work by clinching his first Indoor Meet of Champions gold medal in the long jump. Paneque's final attempt leap of 23-0 not only won him the title but also showcased his ability to perform under pressure. Despite competing in three jumping events, Paneque's focus on the long jump paid off, though he strategically decided to pass on the finals in the triple jump to conserve energy for the upcoming spring season. His dedication to balancing practice and health has been a key factor in his success.

Ryan Merlino: Pole Vault Champion

Advertisment

Ryan Merlino's performance at the meet was nothing short of spectacular, as he cleared a personal record of 15-6 on his first attempt, securing his first Indoor Meet of Champions title. The Oakcrest standout's achievement marks a significant milestone in his career, having cleared 15 feet for the first time this winter. Merlino's victory over Cade Zeolla, who also cleared 15-6 but on his third attempt, highlighted his skill and determination in the event.

Malakai Pressey: High Jump Prodigy

Malakai Pressey continued his impressive streak in the high jump, setting a new personal record by clearing 6-8 on his second attempt. This victory not only earned him a state title but also confirmed his status as a breakout talent in the sport. Having drastically improved since last spring, Pressey's consistent performance this season, never clearing lower than 6-3, speaks volumes of his growth and potential in high jumping.

The 2023 Indoor Meet of Champions was a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of its athletes. Liam Paneque, Ryan Merlino, and Malakai Pressey, in particular, showcased their exceptional abilities, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting outdoor season. As these athletes continue to push the boundaries of their potential, the track and field community eagerly anticipates their future accomplishments.