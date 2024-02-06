Pandemonium 2024: Venue Change for Sydney Date Announced

The highly anticipated Pandemonium 2024 festival, will now be staged at the scenic Cathy Freeman Park, nestled within the Sydney Olympic Park Precinct. This shift comes into effect for the Sydney date of the festival, which falls on ANZAC Day.
Change of Venue
The decision to move the location was taken due to mounting concerns over the event's proximity to the solemn ANZAC Day service at the nearby Hyde Park. The change was made after extensive dialogue with key organizations. While the venue has changed, the date remains the same, ensuring that the festival will proceed as planned.
A Charitable Cause
Adding to the allure of this rock'n'roll extravaganza is a noble cause. The festival will donate $10 from each ticket sold to the veteran charity, Wounded Heroes. This initiative not only offers attendees a chance to witness iconic performances but also an opportunity to contribute towards a charity that supports those who have served their country.
The new venue will host a series of bands across two stages, with gates swinging open at 11:30 am. If you've already purchased your tickets for the event at The Domain, fret not, as all previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new venue. Following the Sydney event, the festival will also take place in Melbourne, Gold Coast, and Bribie Island on other dates.