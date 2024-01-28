Panchami Sonowal: An Unstoppable Force in Indian Weightlifting

In a remarkable display of grit and strength, 18-year-old Panchami Sonowal from Assam carved her name in the annals of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2023. She captured a silver medal in the women's 49 kg weightlifting competition, showcasing an extraordinary blend of talent and resilience.

Record-Breaking Performance Amidst Health Setback

Notwithstanding a health scare that led to her being stretchered off to the hospital, Panchami managed a total lift of 167 kg, setting a new youth national record in Snatch with a 70 kg lift. This impressive feat placed her second, only behind lifters from Maharashtra who managed to break her record and clinch the gold and bronze medals. Despite the injury, Panchami remains optimistic about a swift recovery, with medical reports confirming no fractures.

Unwavering Support and Inspiring Aspirations

Panchami's weightlifting journey, filled with accolades, including a gold at the Junior National Championships and in senior and inter-state competitions in December 2023, has been a source of inspiration for many. Particularly, she serves as a role model for her nine-year-old nephew, whom she hopes to nurture as a sportsman. Her family, including her parents who run a tea stall and her brother who is an auto-rickshaw driver, has been unwavering in their support of her sporting career.

A Journey from Batgharia Anchalic Sports Club to KIYG

The young weightlifter's career took off at the Batgharia Anchalic Sports Club and gained momentum at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) before the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, Panchami is a national sensation, and her eyes are set on a more significant challenge. Inspired by Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, she aspires to compete against her idol and aims to clinch gold at the Commonwealth Games.