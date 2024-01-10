en English
Pamukkale: From Historical Site to Parachuting Paradise

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
Pamukkale: From Historical Site to Parachuting Paradise

Pamukkale, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site nestled in the Aegean province of Denizli, is making waves as a sought-after destination for adrenaline-chasing parachute enthusiasts. The ancient city, usually recognized for its ethereal white travertines, recently hosted an event organized by parachute pilot, Mehmet Yildiz, that saw 10 parachutists from various Turkish regions descend upon Pamukkale to participate in hot air balloon jumps from a staggering height of 1,500 meters.

Transforming Pamukkale into a Parachuting Paradise

Yildiz emphasized Pamukkale’s year-long suitability for such activities and shared plans to integrate parachute jumping from balloons into the regular tourist offerings. This initiative would complement the existing paragliding and balloon tours, further enriching Pamukkale’s adventure tourism landscape. This extreme sport, characterized by inherent risks and the need for specific conditions, has found a new home in Pamukkale.

Thrill-seekers Revel in the Unique Experience

Participants, including Hasan Dokmetepelioğlu and Faruk Altındağ, expressed immense excitement over the sport and the unique thrill of jumping over the historic site. The blend of adrenaline-inducing sporting action with the breathtaking backdrop of Pamukkale’s historic landscapes offers an unparalleled experience that continues to draw thrill-seekers from across the country.

Pamukkale: A Flourishing Tourist Destination

Pamukkale, known for the ancient city of Hierapolis, thermal waters, and the Cleopatra Pool, continues to see a steady rise in tourist numbers, with a record 2.2 million visitors in 2023. Anticipated enhancements, such as a new physical therapy center and the nighttime illumination of Hierapolis, are expected to propel visitor numbers to an estimated 3 million this year. This ongoing evolution of Pamukkale from a historical site to an adventure tourism destination testifies to its diverse appeal and potential for future growth.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

