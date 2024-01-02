Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California’s Surf Scene

In a significant evolution for Southern California’s surf scene, the Palm Springs Surf Club, a state-of-the-art man-made wave pool, opened its doors on January 1, 2024. As the inaugural facility amongst three planned wave pools in the Coachella Valley, the club’s opening sparked a wave of excitement amongst surf enthusiasts, who flocked to experience the intermediate and expert-level waves.

Wave of Excitement

Hours-long session reservations were snapped up within hours of opening, underscoring the anticipation and intrigue this unique facility has roused within the surfing community. Offering a broad spectrum of wave settings and catering to a variety of surfing skills, the Palm Springs Surf Club has truly lived up to its promise of ‘Surfing for Everyone’.

A Transformation and Expansion

The club, metamorphosed from the erstwhile Wet & Wild waterpark, spans over a sprawling 21 acres and features a pool that stretches between 70 to 80 yards. With its consistent waves, surfers can indulge without the unpredictability of ocean conditions. Furthermore, the club isn’t exclusive to surfers. Designed to be a family-friendly venue, the facility also includes old waterslides, live music, and amenities such as cabanas, hot tubs, and on-site restaurants.

More Than Just Surfing

David Hilts, the visionary behind the Coachella Valley Surf Club, views the wave pool as the next chapter in surf history, thanks to its consistency and accessibility. However, the mission of the club extends beyond just providing a surf haven. Aiming to make surfing accessible to all kids in the community, the club supports low-income families through a nonprofit. All in all, the Palm Springs Surf Club is not just a surf club; it’s a beacon of community spirit, inclusivity, and innovation in surfing.