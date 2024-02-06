Palm Coast Open: A Confluence of Global Talent and Technological Innovation

Mark your calendars, tennis enthusiasts. The 13th edition of the Palm Coast Open, a prestigious event on the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Pro Circuit, is all set to commence at the Palm Coast Tennis Center. The tournament, slated to kick-off with Wildcard Qualifiers from February 9 to 11, promises an international display of talent, with players from around the world competing for a prize purse of $15,000 and vital ranking points from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

Open to All: Amateur Players Get to Shine

As the stakes rise and the courts heat up, the event offers a golden opportunity for amateur players. They are invited to participate in the Wild Card Qualifiers tournament, where they can compete in both singles and doubles categories, giving them a chance to rub shoulders with the professionals and shine on a global stage.

Embracing Technology: Foxtenn's Game-Changing Innovation

Adding a layer of intrigue to this year's event, Palm Coast has forged a collaboration with Foxtenn, a frontrunner in tennis technology. Foxtenn will conduct a shade test of their revolutionary IN & OUT system. This technology, armed with ultra-fast cameras and sensors, aims to make precise and reliable line calls in real-time, marking a potential paradigm shift in the sport's adjudication process.

A Fortnight of Tennis: From Qualifiers to Finals

The event's schedule is packed with action. Following the Wildcard Qualifiers, the stage will be set for qualifying matches from February 12 to 16. The semi-finals and doubles final matches will take place on February 17. The tournament will reach its climax on February 18 with the final matches and prize ceremony, followed by a showcase of wheelchair tennis and Special Olympics Exposition Games.

James Hirst, City of Palm Coast Parks and Recreation Director, expressed his pride in hosting Foxtenn's test. He emphasized that Palm Coast's commitment to sports innovation and excellence is evident in its decision to deploy such cutting-edge technology at the Palm Coast Open.