Palm Beach Post Announces Latest Athlete of the Week, Honoring Local Sports Performances

The Palm Beach Post has announced the latest winner of their Athlete of the Week, Edian Diaz from Palm Beach Central boys soccer, who made his mark on the game by scoring two goals in the district semifinals. This achievement not only secured his team's victory but also earned him the coveted Athlete of the Week title. The winner of this title receives a unique Athlete of the Week shirt, a token of recognition provided by BSN SPORTS.

A Community-Driven Initiative

The Post's Athlete of the Week poll, sponsored by Gambale Insurance Group, embraces community participation. It encourages sports enthusiasts and followers to submit nominees via email or phone, thereby actively involving them in the selection process. However, in the absence of submissions, the staff reserves the right to select nominees based on their performance and contributions to their respective teams.

Staying Current with the Game

To ensure inclusion in the Athlete of the Week, teams are reminded to update their statistics with the Palm Beach Post staff and maintain an up-to-date MaxPreps page. This not only keeps the information current and accurate but also aids in the fair and unbiased selection of the Athlete of the Week.

Notable Performances

The latest round of games saw remarkable performances from various athletes. Hannah Pahl from Wellington girls soccer displayed her prowess on the field by scoring two goals and two assists. Jake Stansbury from American Heritage-Delray boys soccer also made his presence felt by scoring in two playoff games. Elsheema Saintyl from Trinity Christian girls basketball, an 8th-grader, impressed everyone by scoring 22 points. Max Gonzalez from Park Vista boys basketball demonstrated a strong all-around game with points, rebounds, assists, and steals.