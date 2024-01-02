Palm Beach County Soccer Midseason: Teams and Players to Watch

In the heart of the local soccer season in Palm Beach County, teams are carving their paths towards the postseason. The halfway mark is behind us, and as the winter chill thins, the field is crystallizing with some teams making a strong statement.

Undefeated and Unyielding

The Benjamin Buccaneers, perfect in their journey so far, boast an undefeated 8-0 record. Their noteworthy victory against North Broward Prep was etched by a razor-thin margin of 1-0, a testament to their grit. Matching the Buccaneers in their undefeated streak are the Palm Beach Central Broncos. With a 5-0-3 record, the Broncos have engaged in intense battles that resulted in draws against formidable opponents, Royal Palm Beach and John I. Leonard.

Rising Above the Odds

The Olympic Heights Lions, though grappling with injuries and a relatively younger squad, have triumphed in 16 out of 17 games. Their determination has been unwavering, overcoming challenges with conviction. In the same vein, the Wellington Wildcats have an impressive 11-1-1 record. Their best performances, against Palm Beach Central and Boca Raton, were a display of exceptional prowess. The American Heritage Stallions, too, have had an undefeated run with a 6-0-2 record, allowing a mere three goals all season.

Power Players and Promising Matches

Boca Raton’s boys’ team has been nearly impeccable, having only one scoreless tie and allowing more than one goal just once in a 4-2 win over Spanish River. The Boca Raton girls’ team also holds a strong 9-2-1 record, with both losses against Heritage schools. Individual players such as White from Benjamin leading with 17 goals, Gonzalez of Boca with 24 points, and Coelho of Boca being the primary attack threat, have stood out. Other key players include Rodriguez of Royal Palm, Schneider of the Stallions, Ocanas of Glades Day, and Larriu of Heritage, leading their teams in goals and points. The upcoming matches, such as American Heritage vs. Oxbridge Academy boys and Olympic Heights vs. John I. Leonard girls, promise to be thrilling contests, adding to the anticipation of the soccer season in Palm Beach County.