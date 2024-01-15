en English
Palestine

Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST
In a tragic turn of events, Nagham Abu Samrah, a 24-year-old Palestinian karate champion, has succumbed to her injuries in Gaza’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital. Nagham’s untimely demise was a result of an Israeli missile strike on December 17, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Tragic Aftermath of the Missile Strike

The attack, which reportedly also claimed the life of Nagham’s sister, led to the karate prodigy losing a leg. Efforts to evacuate her to Egypt for advanced treatment were unsuccessful, leaving her to battle her severe injuries in Gaza. The loss has deeply affected the Abu Samrah family, with her father, Marwan Abdullah Abu Samrah, expressing his devastation. Marwan had recently lost his wife prior to the conflict.

A Dream Shattered

Nagham’s aspiration was to inspire young girls in karate, a dream that was tragically shattered by the strike. Her father recalled her vibrant spirit and the dreams she held for Palestinian girls in the sport. Her untimely death has left a void in the hearts of her family and the Palestinian sports community.

Other Sports News Amidst the Conflict

In sports news unrelated to the conflict, Real Madrid celebrated a 4-1 victory over Barcelona, to clinch the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Brazilian forward, Vinícius Júnior, played a stellar role, netting a hat trick. Additionally, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation unveiled Falcon’s Nest, a unique interactive fan zone at the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, a tribute to Saudi football history. In the Africa Cup of Nations, Mohamed Salah pulled off a last-minute penalty, clinching a 2-2 draw for Egypt against Mozambique. Lastly, on the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war, Palestine’s soccer team faced a 4-1 defeat against Iran in the Asian Cup. The stadium witnessed a wave of Palestinian flags amongst the crowd, a poignant display of support in these challenging times.

Palestine Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

