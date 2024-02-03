Pakistan's U19 Cricket Team Advances to World Cup Semi-Finals

On a tense day at the cricket greens of Benoni in South Africa, Pakistan's U19 cricket team has clinched a spot in the semi-finals of the 2024 ICC U19 World Cup, following a nail-biting victory over Bangladesh. The Pakistani team, riding high on an unbeaten streak in the tournament, eked out a narrow victory by five runs, after a match fraught with crucial wickets and near misses.

A Low-Scoring Thriller

Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Bangladesh managed to restrict Pakistan to a low total of 155. Pakistan's innings was initially stabilized by the steady hands of Shahzaib Khan and Shamyl Hussain. However, their resistance was shattered by Bangladesh's bowlers, Rohanat Doullah Borson and Sheikh Jibon, who took four wickets each, causing a significant collapse in the middle overs.

Standout Performances

Despite the setbacks, the match saw remarkable performances from some of the young players. Ubaid Shah, a 17-year-old Pakistani bowler, emerged as the standout performer, taking a five-wicket haul. His effort was well supported by Ali Raza, who chipped in with three crucial wickets. Their combined effort ensured Pakistan successfully defended their score, with Mohammad Zeeshan dealing the final blow by taking the last wicket.

Next in Line - The Semi-Finals

Pakistan's victory has secured them a place in the semi-finals, where they are set to face South Africa. Meanwhile, the other semi-final will see a clash between India and Australia. The stakes are high, and the teams are gearing up for the crucial face-offs that lie ahead.