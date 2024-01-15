Pakistan’s Hockey Coach Sees Beyond Rankings, Eyes Olympic Upset Against England

Eight hockey teams have descended upon Muscat, Oman, their eyes set firmly on the coveted prize – a ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games. This week, the city serves as the stage for the Federation of International Hockey (FIH) Olympic Qualifier, where nations will battle for three direct entries into the upcoming Olympics. But as the teams prepare for the intense competition, one voice rings with an optimism that belies the standing on paper – Shahnaz Sheikh, head coach of the Pakistani National hockey team.

Underdogs with an Upset in Sight

Despite Pakistan’s ranking at 16th in the world, compared to England’s 4th standing according to the FIH’s latest world hockey rankings, Sheikh expressed a robust confidence in his team’s capabilities as they gear up for their first encounter against England. “The outcome of modern hockey games depends on the performance on the day of the match,” he remarked from Muscat.

Strength, Energy, and Experience

Sheikh’s belief in his team is bolstered by their recent experiences and the vigor with which they are entering the competition. The Pakistani team is coming in with full strength and energy, having honed their skills in the Asian Games, the Asian Championship, and the Junior World Cup. “We are entering the competition with a blend of youth and experience,” Sheikh added, portraying a sense of readiness and determination within the squad.

Resilience and Redemption

Pakistan, grouped in Pool A along with England, China, and Malaysia, has diligently worked on addressing their weaknesses during their training camp. Their aim is not merely to participate but to reach a respectable position in the sport once again, a sport where they were once undisputed champions. Sheikh’s comments reflect a belief in the possibility of an upset based on daily performance rather than historical rankings, a testament to the unpredictable and thrilling nature of the sport.