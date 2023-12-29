en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Pakistan’s Battle Against Australia on the Cricket Field

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:17 pm EST
Pakistan’s Battle Against Australia on the Cricket Field

In a game that has kept spectators on the edge of their seats, Pakistan’s cricket team is battling it out against Australia’s formidable bowling lineup in the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). With Australia leading by 241 runs, the Pakistani batsmen are feeling the heat, but they are not backing down.

Vying for Stability: Masood and Babar

Shan Masood and Babar Azam are currently at the crease, putting up a brave front against their opponents. Despite the immense pressure, they are making headway, with Masood displaying his confidence through aggressive shots, scoring crucial runs. Babar, on the other hand, has marked his presence with a cover drive, indicating he’s ready for the battle.

The Australian Threat: Cummins and Hazlewood

Australia’s bowlers, particularly Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, are maintaining the pressure on Pakistan. Cummins has already dismissed Imam-ul-Haq and came close to bowling out Babar, adding to the tension. Hazlewood’s appeal for an LBW against Babar was rejected, a decision upheld even after a review, adding a layer of drama to the game.

The Pitch and the Game Off-field

The pitch at the MCG is aiding the bowlers, but it isn’t as daunting as the Gabba’s, where a few years ago the conditions were particularly challenging. Off the field, the Australian women’s cricket team is making waves with a remarkable ODI run chase against India at the Wankhede stadium. The game, however, isn’t just about the tense moments on the field. A tweet about yearning for cranberry sauce at 1:45 AM illustrates the late hours some fans keep to follow the game, adding a lighter note to the intense game of cricket.

0
Australia Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Spectacular Fireworks

By BNN Correspondents

Year in Review: Stories of Triumph and Hope from 2023

By Geeta Pillai

Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays

By Geeta Pillai

Tragedy Strikes Cycling World: Rohan Dennis Charged Following Wife's Death

By Salman Khan

Heartbreaking Drowning of Two Children Shakes Perth Community ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
Heartbreaking Drowning of Two Children Shakes Perth Community ...
heart comment 0
Asia Ushers in 2024 Amidst Fireworks and Global Conflicts

By Saboor Bayat

Asia Ushers in 2024 Amidst Fireworks and Global Conflicts
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
Sydney and Auckland Usher in 2024 Amidst Global Tensions

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney and Auckland Usher in 2024 Amidst Global Tensions
Melbourne Prepares for Grand New Year’s Eve Celebration, Braces for Massive Crowds

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne Prepares for Grand New Year's Eve Celebration, Braces for Massive Crowds
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
2 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
6 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
7 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
9 mins
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
12 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
19 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
20 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
20 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
21 mins
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
2 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
19 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
22 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
55 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
56 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app