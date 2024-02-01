Pakistani Taekwondo Squad Gears Up for International Championship

Pakistani athletes have just wrapped up a rigorous 15-day training camp in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), setting their sights firmly on the 11th Al-Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship. The upcoming championship, scheduled from February 4 to 6, will see the national squad flaunting their skills and techniques honed under the watchful eyes of Iranian-born coach, Master Yusuf Karami.

A Team Prepared for Glory

The national team, composed of Haroon Khan, Hamza Omar Saeed, Shahzaib Khan, Muhammad Arbaz Khan, Mazhar Abbas, Nauman, and Ehtishamul Haq, is ready to make its mark. Omar Saeed, the team leader, will guide the squad on this challenging journey. The supporting staff includes Ashfaq Ahmed, the manager, alongside Zubair Macha, the coordinator, and Faisal Butt, the physiotherapist.

From Al-Fujairah to Tehran and Beyond

But the Al-Fujairah Open is just the beginning. The team is also gearing up for the Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship in Tehran from February 12 to 15, followed by the World Taekwondo President Asia Cup from February 16 to 19 also in Tehran, and the Asian Club Taekwondo Championship from February 21 to 22.

Confidence and Readiness

National players Haroon Khan and Hamza Saeed have expressed their confidence and readiness for the upcoming tournaments. They credit the Sharjah camp for providing them with comprehensive knowledge of modern taekwondo training techniques and the new rules of the sport. But these athletes are not resting on their laurels – they understand the importance of not underestimating any opponent, regardless of the competition.