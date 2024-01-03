en English
Cricket

Pakistani Cricket Legends Criticize Afridi’s Rest, Highlight Importance of Test Cricket

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
Former Pakistani pace bowlers, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, have openly criticized the decision to rest fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). They have questioned the motivations behind such a decision, implying a possible shift in players’ priorities from leaving a mark on the sport to chasing monetary gains. This decision has sparked a conversation about the value and significance of Test cricket in the shadow of the increasingly popular, yet commercially driven, T20 format.

Wasim Akram on Afridi’s Rest

Wasim Akram, one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of cricket, voiced his disapproval of the decision to rest Afridi. He asserted that the choice to rest was Afridi’s own and not influenced by the team management. Wasim emphasized the need for players to decide whether they want to be remembered as cricket legends or if they are more focused on financial benefits.

Significance of Test Cricket

Wasim went on to stress the importance of Test cricket as the pinnacle of the sport, suggesting that it holds more historical value and prestige compared to the more financially driven T20 format. According to him, T20 cricket is primarily for entertainment, while Test cricket tests a player’s skills, stamina, and mental strength over a longer period. This comment hints at the ongoing debate about the place of Test cricket in the modern era, where the shorter formats of the game, especially T20, are gaining more popularity due to their fast-paced nature and commercial appeal.

Waqar Younis Echoes Similar Thoughts

Waqar Younis, another Pakistani cricket legend, shared similar thoughts. He expressed his surprise over Afridi’s absence and underscored the importance of Test cricket. Both legends have thus linked the legacy and greatness of a cricket player to their participation and performance in Test matches rather than the shorter, commercialized formats of the game.

Cricket Pakistan Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

