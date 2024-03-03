Pakistani Boxer Zohaib Rasheed Vanishes in Italy Ahead of Olympic Qualifiers

Pakistan's Olympic hopes took a surprising turn when Zohaib Rasheed, an Asian bronze medallist boxer, disappeared in Italy where the World Qualifying round for the Paris Olympics was being held. The incident occurred in Busto Arsizio Arena, on the outskirts of Milan, stirring concerns within the Pakistan boxing team and sports authorities.

Advertisment

Disappearance Raises Concerns

Zohaib Rasheed went missing from the team hotel on Saturday, leaving behind some of his belongings. His disappearance was noted when he did not join his fellow boxers for training, opting instead for an individual session upstairs, citing the cold. Later, it was discovered that Rasheed had taken his passport before leaving the hotel, which he had permission to leave, armed with a one-month Schengen visa. The head coach promptly reported the incident to the local police, who have committed to making every effort to locate Rasheed.

Not an Isolated Incident

Advertisment

This is not the first instance of Pakistani athletes vanishing in Europe under similar circumstances. Following the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazirullah also disappeared, as did top swimmer Faizan Akbar, who vanished in Budapest, Hungary, ahead of the World Swimming Championship in June 2022. These disappearances highlight the challenges faced by Pakistani sports authorities against the backdrop of the country's economic situation, leading athletes to seek opportunities abroad.

Pakistan's Boxing Hope

Zohaib Rasheed, hailing from a respected boxing family in Lyari, was considered a significant hope for Pakistan in the upcoming Paris Olympics. His participation in the 51kg category was highly anticipated, with his bout against Omid Ahmadisafa of the Boxing Refugee Team scheduled for Sunday. The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has informed the Local Organising Committee (LOC) about the matter, reflecting the gravity of the situation and the loss to Pakistan's sports delegation.

The disappearance of Zohaib Rasheed represents not only a personal crisis for his family and teammates but also a broader issue concerning the welfare and motivations of athletes representing Pakistan on international stages. As the search continues, the incident prompts a reflection on the pressures and challenges faced by athletes from developing countries, navigating their careers amidst economic uncertainties.