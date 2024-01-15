Pakistan Hockey Federation Presidency: A Legal Battle for Legitimacy

The future of Pakistan hockey hinges on a significant legal hearing scheduled at the Islamabad High Court. The court, helmed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, will deliberate on the legitimacy of the new president's appointment to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). The contested appointment saw Tariq Masoori Bugti ascend to the presidency, a decision made by the patron-in-chief and now challenged by the PHF's elected president, Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.

Contested Leadership and Legal Quandaries

In the midst of this leadership tussle, Brig Khokhar has submitted a petition asserting that the PHF constitution does not permit direct nominations to the presidency. His argument is clear: only the federation's Congress holds the authority to elect the president and other office-bearers. He holds his ground, insisting on his right to serve his tenure until 2026, and labels Bugti's appointment as both illegal and unconstitutional.

Moreover, Khokhar has highlighted that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) constitution lacks any provision that allows the government to enforce ad-hoc management on the federation. This observation is critical, especially considering that the Pakistan government has previously pledged to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to abstain from meddling with national sports federations and to stick to the Olympic Charter.

Government’s Response Awaited

Last week, the Islamabad High Court instructed the government to provide specific clauses that empower the patron-in-chief to nominate a federation's president. The government is expected to present these details at the hearing, and their response is eagerly anticipated.

Hockey Continues Amidst Controversy

Despite these legal proceedings, Pakistan continues to participate in the Olympic Qualifiers currently happening in Muscat, Oman. In other news, the Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced the 18-member national team for the 10th Hockey Asia Cup. Mohammad Irfan will lead the team as the captain, with Rizwan Senior serving as his deputy. The team was selected after rigorous two-day trials held in Karachi, observed by the national selection committee, President PHF, Brig retd Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, and Secretary Shahbaz Ahmad.