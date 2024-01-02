en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Olympics

Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament

In a significant development in the world of hockey, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced an 18-member team for the Olympic Qualifier tournament scheduled to take place in Muscat, Oman, from January 15 to 21. The selection, made on the recommendation of the National Hockey Selection Committee chaired by Olympian Kaleemullah Khan, was greenlit by PHF President Tariq Hussain Bugti.

Team Composition

The squad comprises a blend of seasoned players and promising newcomers, led by captain Imad Butt and vice-captain Abu Bakr Mahmood. The goalkeeping duties for the tournament will be shouldered by Abdullah Ishtiaq and Waqar. They are further complemented by an array of talented players such as Arbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Abdullah, Sufiyan Khan, Murtaza Yaqoob, Abdul Mannan, Aqeel Ahmed, Moeen Shakil, Salman Razaq, Abdul Hannan Shahid, Ghazanfar Ali, Abdul Rahman Jr, Zikriya Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, and Arshad Liaquat.

Team Management

The team’s management is composed of Head Coach Shahnaz Sheikh, Coach Shakil Abbasi, Assistant Coach Olympian Dilawar Hussain, Goalkeeper Coach Amjad Ali, Physiotherapist Waqas Mahmood, and Physical Trainer Muhammad Imran Khan. The team’s formation is the result of a meticulous evaluation of each player’s performance during the final trials conducted by the committee, which also included Olympians Naseer Ali, Rahim Khan, and Laeeque Lashari.

Challenges and Expectations

Prior to the announcement of the team, there were extensive discussions regarding the arrangements for the squad’s participation in the Olympic Qualifiers. Issues concerning the player’s diet, accommodation, training facilities, and expenses for the tour were deliberated. Despite the challenges, including temporarily frozen PHF bank accounts and pending PHF liabilities, the focus remains on enhancing hockey and securing participation in international events.

In conclusion, the PHF’s commitment to the sport is evident in its determination to field a strong team for the Olympic Qualifier tournament despite financial constraints. With a blend of experience and youth, the team is poised to make a significant impact in the tournament and elevate Pakistan’s status in international hockey.

0
Olympics Pakistan Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024

By Salman Khan

Cambodia 2023: A Historic Election and a Sporting Triumph

By Salman Khan

Indian Athletics: A Packed Calendar for 2024 and the Road to Paris Olympics

By Salman Khan

Macron's Call for Unity: A Beacon of Hope for France in 2024

By Salman Khan

Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France ...
@France · 2 days
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France ...
heart comment 0
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics

By Salman Khan

Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
India’s Sports Landscape: Pivotal Changes and Hope as 2024 Approaches

By Salman Khan

India's Sports Landscape: Pivotal Changes and Hope as 2024 Approaches
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty: India’s Hope to Heal Olympic Heartache at Paris 2024

By Salman Khan

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty: India's Hope to Heal Olympic Heartache at Paris 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
1 min
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
1 min
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
1 min
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
1 min
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
1 min
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
1 min
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
1 min
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
1 min
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
Boston University Study Sheds New Light on Fear Memories and Behavior
2 mins
Boston University Study Sheds New Light on Fear Memories and Behavior
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
1 min
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
41 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app