Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament

In a significant development in the world of hockey, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced an 18-member team for the Olympic Qualifier tournament scheduled to take place in Muscat, Oman, from January 15 to 21. The selection, made on the recommendation of the National Hockey Selection Committee chaired by Olympian Kaleemullah Khan, was greenlit by PHF President Tariq Hussain Bugti.

Team Composition

The squad comprises a blend of seasoned players and promising newcomers, led by captain Imad Butt and vice-captain Abu Bakr Mahmood. The goalkeeping duties for the tournament will be shouldered by Abdullah Ishtiaq and Waqar. They are further complemented by an array of talented players such as Arbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Abdullah, Sufiyan Khan, Murtaza Yaqoob, Abdul Mannan, Aqeel Ahmed, Moeen Shakil, Salman Razaq, Abdul Hannan Shahid, Ghazanfar Ali, Abdul Rahman Jr, Zikriya Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, and Arshad Liaquat.

Team Management

The team’s management is composed of Head Coach Shahnaz Sheikh, Coach Shakil Abbasi, Assistant Coach Olympian Dilawar Hussain, Goalkeeper Coach Amjad Ali, Physiotherapist Waqas Mahmood, and Physical Trainer Muhammad Imran Khan. The team’s formation is the result of a meticulous evaluation of each player’s performance during the final trials conducted by the committee, which also included Olympians Naseer Ali, Rahim Khan, and Laeeque Lashari.

Challenges and Expectations

Prior to the announcement of the team, there were extensive discussions regarding the arrangements for the squad’s participation in the Olympic Qualifiers. Issues concerning the player’s diet, accommodation, training facilities, and expenses for the tour were deliberated. Despite the challenges, including temporarily frozen PHF bank accounts and pending PHF liabilities, the focus remains on enhancing hockey and securing participation in international events.

In conclusion, the PHF’s commitment to the sport is evident in its determination to field a strong team for the Olympic Qualifier tournament despite financial constraints. With a blend of experience and youth, the team is poised to make a significant impact in the tournament and elevate Pakistan’s status in international hockey.