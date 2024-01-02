en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Pakenham Basketball Prodigy Cooper Lanting Signs with US College

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:05 pm EST
Pakenham Basketball Prodigy Cooper Lanting Signs with US College

Cooper Lanting, an 18-year-old basketball prodigy from Pakenham, has turned his childhood dreams into reality by signing with Dawson Community College in the United States to play college basketball. This remarkable milestone in Lanting’s career is a testament to his unwavering determination, relentless hard work, and the invaluable support of his coaches and teammates.

From Rowville Sports Academy to Dawson Community College

Lanting’s journey traces back to his formative years at the Rowville Sports Academy, where he honed his skills and developed an exceptional work ethic that set him apart. Not only did he evolve into a proficient player, but he also became a key figure for the Warriors youth league team, demonstrating his leadership abilities and resilience.

A Story of Resilience and Leadership

Despite the adversities he faced, including being initially overlooked for a team he was confident of making, Lanting did not let this setback deter him. Instead, he seized this opportunity to grow, stepping up his game and emerging as a leader. Displaying an impressive blend of maturity and tenacity, he focused on both individual and team success, proving himself to be an elite shooter and team player.

Setting Sights on the Future

As Lanting prepares to embark on his journey to Montana, he carries with him the goal of gaining more playtime and pursuing professional opportunities. As a young and promising athlete, he is poised to make a significant impact through the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) pathway. As he steps onto the court and into the next chapter of his journey, Lanting emanates a sense of anticipation and readiness, underpinned by his unwavering commitment to the sport.

0
Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Myles Frost: The Youngest Tony Winner Set for Film Debut and London Stage

By BNN Correspondents

Visitor Numbers Surge at the 'Tunnel of Salvation' Memorial Complex

By BNN Correspondents

Outdoor Education: Transforming Learning in West Virginia

By Safak Costu

Dr. Mark Potter Appointed as New Fiscal Consultant for Rochester City School District

By BNN Correspondents

Kishtwar Schools Review Polling Facilities: A Commitment to Inclusive ...
@Education · 7 mins
Kishtwar Schools Review Polling Facilities: A Commitment to Inclusive ...
heart comment 0
Yukon Schools in Crisis: Critical Shortage of Teachers-On-Call

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Yukon Schools in Crisis: Critical Shortage of Teachers-On-Call
IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications for its Renowned Masters in Cognitive Science Program

By Rafia Tasleem

IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications for its Renowned Masters in Cognitive Science Program
Brylee Williams: On a Cake-Throwing Campaign Trail for BETA Club Leadership

By BNN Correspondents

Brylee Williams: On a Cake-Throwing Campaign Trail for BETA Club Leadership
Senator Robert Mills Honored for Literacy Advocacy with Prestigious Award

By BNN Correspondents

Senator Robert Mills Honored for Literacy Advocacy with Prestigious Award
Latest Headlines
World News
Mojo Rawley and The Rock Hint at Possible WWE Returns in 2024
1 min
Mojo Rawley and The Rock Hint at Possible WWE Returns in 2024
Beyond Football: A Look at Michigan and Washington's Basketball Programs
2 mins
Beyond Football: A Look at Michigan and Washington's Basketball Programs
Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
2 mins
Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
3 mins
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
3 mins
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
3 mins
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
3 mins
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
3 mins
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
4 mins
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
9 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
12 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
45 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app