Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium Set for First Naming Rights Deal

In a historic move, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork's landmark stadium, is on the brink of establishing its inaugural naming rights deal, awaiting ratification by the County Board delegates. The anticipated title sponsor is retail giant Supervalu, a move that would lead to the stadium's rebranding as Supervalu Park.

Significant Sponsorship Deal

Alongside Supervalu, three international corporations - Boston Scientific, Statkraft, and PepsiCo, are expected to receive subsidiary stadium branding privileges. This multi-layered package, approved by the stadium board, is estimated to be worth around €1 million and extends up to 2026.

A Boost for Cork GAA

The proposed deal could not come at a better time, as the stadium company reported an operating loss of approximately €331,000 last year. It is currently grappling with a debt exceeding €30 million. The partnership with Supervalu is projected to generate between €250,000 to €300,000 annually for Cork GAA, providing a much-needed revenue boost.

Utilizing the Stadium's Potential

CEO Kevin O'Donovan has advocated for leveraging the stadium's full potential, hosting rugby games and concerts to support a municipal agenda. This proposition comes with its share of challenges, including potential scheduling conflicts. However, the urgency to finalize the deal is amplified by the upcoming Allianz League and a sellout rugby game on February 3rd.