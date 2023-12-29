en English
Sports

Paige VanZant: From UFC Fighter to OnlyFans Success

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:09 pm EST
Paige VanZant: From UFC Fighter to OnlyFans Success

The world of combat sports and content creation collided when former UFC fighter, Paige VanZant, transitioned to an OnlyFans model and found financial success that surpassed her earnings in the ring. Speaking candidly on her podcast, VanZant delved into the brutal reality of weight cutting in UFC fights, describing experiences that would make even the toughest fighters cringe.

Weight Cutting Woes

VanZant, alongside her husband and fellow MMA fighter, Austin Vanderford, presented a frank discussion about the severe digestive distress caused by the weight cutting process. While Vanderford expressed a positive view of the process, VanZant painted a less rosy picture. She recounted episodes of feeling instantly sick after rehydration, leading to extensive periods spent in the restroom, often under the watchful eye of a drug tester from the United States Anti-doping Agency (USADA), due to stringent anti-doping protocols.

More than Just a Fighter

VanZant, 29, bid farewell to UFC in 2020 after a six-year stint, transitioning into a content creator for OnlyFans. The shift has proven incredibly lucrative for the former fighter, who revealed that her earnings from OnlyFans content dwarfed her total UFC income. In fact, she stated that she made more in 24 hours on the platform than she had from her entire fighting career.

Future Prospects

Despite her departure from UFC, VanZant has not completely turned her back on combat sports. She is considering a return to the ring, specifically in the realm of bare-knuckle fighting. Currently, her focus remains on training and honing her skills, with no rush to sign a fight contract. VanZant’s financial stability, courtesy of her OnlyFans success, allows her the freedom to choose when she wants to fight, not having to do so out of financial necessity.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

