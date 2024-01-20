Padres' Kim Ha-seong Gears up for Power-Hitting in 2024

San Diego Padres infielder Kim Ha-seong is gearing up for the 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) season with an emphasis on augmenting his power-hitting prowess. Aiming to surpass his career-best of 17 home runs and a .398 slugging percentage, Kim is actively working on amplifying his physical strength and refining his swing mechanics during the offseason.

Preparing for Power

Kim's consistent efforts include rigorous weight lifting regimes, designed to bulk up and enhance his batting power. His dedication towards improving his strength and power-hitting capabilities is not just about personal performance; it's a strategic move to bolster the Padres' offensive lineup, complementing the team's existing sluggers.

Contract and Controversy

As Kim prepares for the 2024 season, he is also entering the final season of his contract with the Padres. This situation has sparked speculation about potential trades or contract extensions. However, Kim's primary focus remains on his performance on the field. The South Korean player has proven his worth with remarkable defensive skills and versatility, and he now aims to add more power to his batting, marking a natural progression in his MLB career.

Seoul Series and Team Dynamics

Kim's 2024 regular season debut will be in his home country, South Korea, during the historic Seoul Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Adding to the excitement, Kim will be teaming up with his fellow South Korean player, Go Woo-suk. Despite the off-field controversy involving allegations of physical assault, Kim remains focused on his game. He has filed a complaint and is hoping for a swift resolution, allowing him to concentrate fully on the upcoming season.

Kim Ha-seong's commitment to power hitting and his continuous adaptation to meet the challenges of the highest level of baseball are indicative of his potential as a player. His efforts could provide the Padres with a more formidable offense, setting the stage for an exciting 2024 MLB season.